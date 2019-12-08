Apple Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR pre-orders start from December 10

The new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR sit on display at WWDC 2019. (Image credit: AP) The new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR sit on display at WWDC 2019. (Image credit: AP)

Apple has confirmed its most powerful desktop computer, Mac Pro, will be available for pre-orders starting December 10 in the US. The company began sending out the “Save the date” emails to some customers, where it stated that the high-end Mac alongside the Pro Display XDR will be up for pre-ordering next week. Both devices should be available for purchase sometime this month, though the company has not yet provided an exact release date for the new Mac Pro. Apple first announced the new Mac Pro as well as the Pro Display XDR in June at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

The Mac Pro isn’t designed for everyday users. In fact, it caters to a select few customers, including artists, video editors, musicians, etc. The new Mac Pro desktop starts at $5,999, while the Pro Display XDR will set you back by $4,999. In addition, you have to shell out $1000 for a display stand. The whole setup, which includes the base version of the Mac Pro, the Pro Display XDR, and a desktop stand will cost $10,000. That’s a lot of money for a desktop computer, but the price isn’t steep for a gaming studio or a movie studio.

Apple’s Mac Pro is a powerful Mac, and it shows in its internal hardware. It comes with the upgrade and expansion options, something professional users would expect. The device features workstation-class Intel Xenon processors, up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of internal memory, eight PCIe expansion slots, and up to two Radeon Pro II GPUs. The desktop computer features a stainless steel frame and aluminum case.

Alongside the new Mac Pro, Apple is also selling the Pro Display XDR. This 32-inch 6K monitor is designed as a companion to the Mac Pro. The screen is the largest Retina Display ever, claims Apple. The monitor is being pitched as an alternative to high-end reference monitors that can cost as high as $8000.

The 2019 Mac Pro will be manufactured at Apple’s facility in Austin, Texas. Last month, US President Donald Trump along with Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a visit at a Texas factory where the new Mac Pro is being manufactured.

