Apple silicon: Apple unveils M5 Pro and M5 Max for next-generation MacBook Pro

Apple has announced its new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, positioning them as its most advanced processors yet for professional laptops. The chips will power the latest MacBook Pro models and are aimed at users handling intensive workflows such as 3D rendering, AI development, software engineering and high-end video production. Pre-orders begin this week, with availability starting March 11.

At the core of both chips is a new Apple-designed “Fusion Architecture”, which combines two silicon dies into a single system on a chip. This unified design integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, media processing capabilities and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, while maintaining Apple’s emphasis on performance per watt and shared memory architecture.

Both M5 Pro and M5 Max feature a new 18-core CPU design that includes six high-performance “super cores” and 12 additional performance cores designed for efficient multithreaded workloads. Apple says the updated CPU architecture delivers up to 30% faster performance for demanding professional tasks compared to the previous generation. The company also claims significantly higher multithreaded performance compared to M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Graphics performance is another major focus. The chips scale up Apple’s next-generation GPU architecture, with M5 Max offering up to a 40-core GPU. Each GPU core includes a Neural Accelerator to improve AI-related compute tasks. Apple says the new chips deliver over four times the peak GPU compute for AI workloads compared to the previous generation, along with up to 35% faster graphics performance in applications that use ray tracing.

Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, said: “M5 Pro and M5 Max are a monumental leap forward for Apple silicon, leveraging our new Fusion Architecture to scale the capabilities of Apple silicon while preserving its core tenets of performance, power efficiency, and unified memory architecture. Both chips underscore our relentless pace of innovation, integrating the world’s fastest CPU cores, a next-generation GPU with Neural Accelerators, a faster Neural Engine, and high-bandwidth, high-capacity memory — resulting in an unparalleled combination of performance, efficiency, and incredible on-device AI capabilities for MacBook Pro.”

The M5 Pro is designed for professionals who need high processing power and graphics performance, such as data analysts, sound designers and engineering students. It supports up to 64GB of unified memory and offers significantly higher memory bandwidth than its predecessor.

The M5 Max targets users pushing more extreme workloads, including 3D animators and AI researchers. It supports up to 128GB of unified memory and doubles the GPU core count compared to M5 Pro. Apple says the increased memory bandwidth and GPU compute make it better suited for large datasets, complex simulations and advanced AI model work.

Story continues below this ad

Both chips also include a faster 16-core Neural Engine for on-device AI features, an updated Media Engine supporting advanced video formats, and built-in Thunderbolt 5 controllers. Apple says the chips are designed to deliver higher performance without sacrificing efficiency, a key advantage for professional laptops where sustained performance and battery life are both critical.

With the introduction of M5 Pro and M5 Max, Apple is continuing its strategy of vertically integrating hardware and software to differentiate MacBook Pro systems in the high-performance laptop segment.