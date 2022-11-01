3 reasons why Apple might delay M2-based MacBook Pros to next year

If you are waiting for a Mac-specific fall event from Apple and have set eyes on a new MacBook Pro with supercharged graphics and powerful performance, you are out of luck. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple isn’t planning to launch updates to MacBook Pro and Mac mini this year. Instead, new versions of M2-powered Macs will only launch in 2023. The Cupertino-based company has typically introduced new Macs in November for years. The Macs are critical for the company and the non-appearance of new MacBook Pros during Christmas could hit the company’s revenues for the holiday quarter. But the question is what made Apple delay the new Macs until the Spring of next year. Although Apple has not officially commented on the reported delay of new Macs, there are three theories as to why next-generation MacBooks might have been delayed.

Mac revenue is expected to fall in Q1 2023

Apple isn’t known for talking about its unannounced products ahead of the official debut but on rare occasions, it does hint at forecasting the product category and how it aligns with the company’s overall roadmap. During the company’s earnings call last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the holiday lineup is “set” which means there won’t be newer products coming later this year. Clearly, an indication the new Macs are not part of the 2022 lineup. At the same time, Apple expects Mac revenue to fall “substantially” during the holiday quarter. Yet another sign that Apple isn’t planning to launch M2-powered MacBooks and Mac minis in November.

Covid-19 shutdowns in China

The resurgence of Covid-19 cases in China and stringent Covid restrictions has impacted Apple, including disruption of supply-chain for manufacturing. As of now, there is no information on how the Covid outbreak is impacting Apple’s Mac suppliers in China and the production of MacBook Pros. But Foxconn, Apple’s biggest supplier, has been struggling to keep up the production of iPhones. Reuters recently reported that a Covid-19 outbreak in China and events that are unfolding at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant could cut Apple’s November output by 30 per cent.

The scale at which Covid-19 cases are rising in China could ultimately hit the production of Macs, which could be the reason why Apple has pushed the release date of high-end MacBook Pros until the situation improves in the world’s largest manufacturing hub.

A slowing PC market

Sales of personal computers have been crashing after a pandemic boom, sending a signal that demand for PCs will continue to be on the lower side during holidays. Worldwide PC shipments plunged 19.5 per cent year-over-year in the third quarter, according to market research firm Gartner. “This quarter’s results could mark a historic slowdown for the PC market,” Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner, said.

The weakness in PC demand in the third quarter was largely due to high inventory and softening demand in both consumer and business markets, he said, adding that supply constraints have eased. The US PC market fell by 17.3 per cent, while Europe was worst hit with 26.4 per cent. The analyst noted that back-to-back school sales were disappointing despite massive promotions and price drops, as consumers had purchased new computers in the last two years.

Apple performed better than other major PC brands but shipments of Macs fell by 15.6 per cent. Even though the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros cater to professional users who are heavy spenders, the market is just not right to launch new Macs due to the global economic slowdown and high inflation.