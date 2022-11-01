From new Mac mini to MacBook Pro, here’s what to expect from Apple’s M2-based Macs

For months, there have been rumours that Apple would launch the updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with new M2 Pro or M2 Pro Max chips sometime before this year. But now it appears that Apple may be done and dusted with new Macs for this year, and any new offerings will only be arriving next year, according to a new Bloomberg report. With new Macs not launching this year, we take a look at all the new Macs in the works at Apple’s secret labs.

Mac mini

Apple is apparently working on updated versions of the Mac mini as a refresh to the Mac mini M1 released back in 2020. But while those devices were previously expected to release this year, the launch window has now been pushed to early 2023. It is rumoured that at least one of the Mac mini devices will replace the Intel version, doing away with that chip on that lineup entirely. There are also rumours that Apple will tweak the design a bit, although it isn’t clear what it’ll look like. Youtuber Jon Prosser believes that the new Mac mini will have a plexiglass-like top with an aluminium frame sandwiched in between. He also expects the size to shrink next year.

MacBook Pro

Apple in 2021 gave the MacBook Pro lineup a complete overhaul, introducing a brand new design (with a notch!), upgraded M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon for the processors, and more. But while the MacBook Air received an M2 refresh this year, the Pro models were left hanging. So it was expected that the update is due later this year, but as already stated above, that’ll not be happening.

Spec-wise, we will obviously be seeing the new M2 chips under the hood of the upcoming machines, which should take their performance to the next level, as if the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips weren’t fast enough already. The M2 Max could have 12 CPU cores, according to Mark Gurman, and may use a 3nm fabrication process.

Meanwhile, in terms of design, the next-gen MacBook Pro models will most likely see no changes at all. Apple doesn’t like to make frequent design changes, and with the last major design overhaul only done last year, Apple will be sticking to the same formula.

iMac Pro

The M1 iMac launched last year introduced a whole new design for the lineup and included Apple’s own chips for the first time. While it was expected at the time that Apple may also launch an iMac Pro alongside the vanilla iMac, that never happened. Cut to now and rumours are doing rounds that Apple may indeed be planning to launch a Pro model next year. It’s unclear what chip a potential iMac Pro (2022) will have but back when rumours of the machine first started, it was expected that it will be powered by the M1 Pro or M1 Max. Perhaps we’ll be seeing the upgraded versions of those chips powering the iMac now that M2 is here.

Mac Pro

The current Mac Pro is still stuck on Intel right now, but if Apple is all set to release the next-gen Mac Pro, it will arrive with the company’s self-designed M2 chips — either an M2 Ultra or even an M2 Extreme.

15-inch MacBook Air

Apple may have bumped up the screen size with this year’s MacBook Air from 13-inch to 13.6-inches, but the company’s looking to go even bigger with a 15-inch MacBook Air — a first for the series. While rumours about such a machine have been circulating, we could finally see it launch in 2023.

Gurman suggested that Apple wishes to introduce this model in an attempt to expand its share in the laptop market and offer more choices for consumers. Following that report, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that this new model could be powered by an M2 Pro chip. Interestingly, Kuo never used the term Air for the laptop, only calling it the “MacBook.”