Apple M2 chip to MacBook Air 2022: What to expect and when to expect it

When Apple announced its plans to ditch Intel in favour of in-house chips, like the new M1 two years ago, it was seen as a big move. The MacBook M1 M1 has been a huge success and so is the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro/M1 Max. But Apple has even bigger plans for the Mac lineup in 2022. If we go by the rumour mill, Apple may introduce an update to the M1 processor alongside updates to the iconic MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro in the coming months.

Here’s what you can expect from Apple’s Mac lineup in the first half of the year.

Will Apple hold an event in March?

There is a possibility that Apple might hold its Spring event sometime in March. A recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts Apple’s spring event will happen on March 8, with the company reportedly launching the new iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, new processors and Mac computers. If not in March, we could see the new Mac lineup launching at WWDC, which usually happens in June.

Apple M2 processor

The follow-up to the M1 processor is expected to arrive in 2022. The M2 chip, likely to be the successor to the M1 processor, has been reportedly in production for months. According to reports, the M2 processor will feature eight cores (four performance and four efficiency), similar RAM support(8GB or 16GB) and a slight bump in performance. The first processor to use Apple’s own chip design, the M1 was introduced in 2020, followed by M1 Pro and M1 Max last year. The latter two ARM chips have additional cores and more power than the M1 chip.

The new MacBook Air is one of the most anticipated Apple products of the year. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech) The new MacBook Air is one of the most anticipated Apple products of the year. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

MacBook Air 2022

Perhaps the most anticipated Apple product of this year is the new MacBook Air. The 2020 model, the first Mac to ship with the M1 processor, came with excellent processing capabilities and insane battery life. However, Apple didn’t introduce design changes that were expected from the MacBook Air. But that’s hopefully changed with the upcoming MBA. In fact, the new MacBook Air will reportedly see a massive redesign for the first time in years. YouTuber Jon Prosser claims that the MacBook Air will get iMac-like colours, white bezels, a new squared-off design, multiple USB ports, a MagSafe charger, as well as a notched display. It is also being said that the revamped MacBook Air might not even be called the Air going forward.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro made its debut only in 2020, but it already feels underpowered when you compare that to the 14-inch MacBook Pro which comes with the M1 Pro processor. Reports suggest the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be announced sooner than expected, with the M2 processor. It is said to ditch the TouchBar and will include a healthy selection of ports as the newer MacBook Pros.

A render of the rumored 2022 Mac mini. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech) A render of the rumored 2022 Mac mini. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

High-end Mac mini

The next Mac mini, wherever Apple makes it official, is going to be a different beast. Not only it will feature the M2 processor but it also gets a major redesign. Speculation is rife that the new Mac mini will have a smaller chassis, a thinner overall profile, a Plexiglas-like top panel. Like the iMac M1, the upcoming Mac mini may even come in multiple colour options. Reports say the revamped design could also feature four Thunderbolt connections, dual USB ports, wired Ethernet and HDMI output, along with a new magnetic power connector. The new Mac mini won’t replace the M1 Mac mini which continues to be Apple’s most affordable Mac.

27-inch iMac

The 27-inch iMac has also been rumoured for a while and is expected to feature the M1 Pro/M1 Max processors. There are different theories circulating around the 27-inch iMac. Some speculate the new powerful iMac will mimic the design language of the 24-inch M1 iMac, others say a screen size of 30-inches that resembles the iPad Pro. Reports suggest the upcoming iMac Pro and 27-inch iMac are one device. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, says that the high-end all-in-one desktop (it is the new iMac Pro) could be coming with mini LED backlight technology for its screen. Whatever the device ends up to be, it will be aimed at professional users and creative people.