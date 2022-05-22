scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

Apple looks to boost production outside China; India considered: Report

India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the company as alternatives.

By: Reuters |
May 22, 2022 11:16:45 am
The report said that Apple is citing China's strict anti-Covid policy and other reasons for its decision.

Apple Inc has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the company as alternatives, the report added.

Also Read |Apple shows AR/VR headset to board in sign of progress on key project

Apple last month forecast bigger supply problems as COVID-19 lockdowns slowed production and demand in China.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The report said that Apple is citing China’s strict anti-Covid policy and other reasons for its decision. Apple declined to comment to WSJ and couldn’t be immediately reached by Reuters on Saturday.

Best of Express Premium

FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time highPremium
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time high
A letter from Mathura: ‘Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’Premium
A letter from Mathura: ‘Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...Premium
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...
Tavleen Singh writes: Evil under the sunPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Evil under the sun
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement