Apple developing search engine to take on Google, says report

Apple is developing its own search engine that will replace Google in all of its poplar products, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Right now, Google pays Apple around $10 billion per year to be the default search engine on the iPhone and iPad. The amount reportedly accounts for 20 per cent of Apple’s Services revenue. The year is about to come to an end and so is the deal, which might not be extended, due to a reported antitrust case against Google by the US Department of Justice regarding this deal.

To recall, Apple already has the technology and resources to develop a search engine, as it was seen using its own web crawler to document the internet, back in 2014. The company confirmed the existence of the web crawler, called the Applebot in 2015. According to the report, the company has allegedly increased its web crawling rate substantially. Another hint of Apple bypassing Google can be found within iOS 14’s home screen search feature, which now links to websites directly, instead of taking its users to Google.

As of now, it is unclear, on how Apple plans to bring its own search engine to life. Some reports claim that it will be a competitor to Google and will have its own website and app for phones. Whereas, other reports state that it will just be a feature to enhance Spotlight on iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.

One of the biggest reasons behind Apple creating a search engine is the company’s strong privacy stance and its stance against ad-funded services. However, if it were to develop a search engine, it would have to focus on advertisements to recoup the amount Google used to pay it every year.

