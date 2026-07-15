Apple lets everyone try Siri AI with iOS 27 public beta

For the first time, Apple is allowing the general public to try Siri AI, a more conversational and capable voice assistant on the iPhone, which debuted at its developer conference last month. The company Wednesday released the iOS 27 public beta, opening Siri AI to a wider audience ahead of its broader launch in the fall.

If users have a compatible iPhone, they can download the iOS 27 public beta. However, access to Siri AI is limited to supported iPhone models, and users may need to join a waitlist.

Siri AI is Apple’s major push into artificial intelligence, a field where it is currently lagging behind competitors, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. However, the arrival of Siri AI marks a turning point for Cupertino. During its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Apple said its revamped voice assistant is a “much more capable assistant” that can help users find what they need and get tasks done on their iPhones and other Apple devices. Siri AI can able to check concert dates, set a reminder to buy tickets and even get directions to pick up a friend on the way to the concert venue. Siri’s camera mode, meanwhile, can identify what users are looking at and provide relevant information, such as the nutritional details of a plate of food.