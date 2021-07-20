Apple launches spatial audio and lossless in India

Users can listen to lossless on an iPhone or iPad, but with wired connections to headphones or speakers, or just using the built in speaker of these devices. (Express Photo)

Apple has released iOS 14.7 ushering in lossless and spatial audio experiences for millions of users in India. With the update, users will be able to listen to all 75 million songs in Apple Music in lossless audio quality and thousands of songs with spatial audio with Dolby Atmos without paying anything extra.

Users will need to go to the music tab in their settings to switch on Dolby Atmos and choose the network configurations to stream these files. On Apple Music, they will be able to see clear tags for Lossless and Spatial audio along with the album part. Apple Music users on Android will also get these features very soon.

However, if the network is not good enough to stream lossless audio, it will switch down to the best possible quality but that will also be communicated to the listener. If you are not really bothered about data, then choose always on with Dolby Atmos in the music settings.

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max support automatic play with spatial audio. Other supported devices are AirPods, BeatsX, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro, built-in speakers on an iPhone XR or later (except iPhone SE), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later), iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad (6th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), or iPad mini (5th generation).

To use use other headphones that don’t support automatic playback, choose Always On.

Lossless Audio

Lossless audio files are those that preserve all the original data when the song was recorded and usually lost when it is compressed. So lossless files consume much more data when streamed and also use up more space on devices. Also, it is not really possible to offer a lossless experience over Bluetooth, at least not one that will satisfy audiophiles.

Cupertino has started encoding its entire Apple Music catalog is now also encoded using Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) in resolutions ranging from 16-bit/44.1 kHz (CD Quality) up to 24-bit/192 kHz. While the difference between the earlier AAC and lossless audio is virtually indistinguishable, we are offering Apple Music subscribers the option to access music in lossless audio compression. For earlier files, users can delete and download again to get the same in lossless.

To switch on lossless, users can go to Music in settings, tap audio quality and turn on lossless. They can also choose the audio quality for streaming and downloading audio.

Users can listen to lossless on an iPhone or iPad, but with wired connections to headphones or speakers, or just using the built in speaker of these devices. AirPods support AAC, but not lossless. However, to listen to songs at sample rates higher than 48 kHz, you need an external digital-to-analog converter. Apple TV 4K will also support lossless from now.

Apple Music is working closely with artists and labels to add new releases and the best catalog tracks, as more artists begin to create music specifically for the Spatial Audio experience. Together, Apple Music and Dolby are making it easy for musicians, producers, and mix engineers to create songs in Dolby Atmos. Initiatives include doubling the number of Dolby-enabled studios in major markets, offering educational programs, and providing resources to independent artists. Apple is also building immersive music-authoring tools directly into Logic Pro. Later this year, Apple will release an update to Logic Pro that will empower any musician to create and mix their songs in Spatial Audio compatible with Apple Music.