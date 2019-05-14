Apple launches redesigned Apple TV app in over 100 countries, including India

Apple has launched its redesigned Apple TV app which will be available in over 100 countries including India, Australia, Nepal, US, Canada, Mexico, UK and Germany across all iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and select Samsung smart TVs. The new app allows Apple consumers to subscribe to TV channels such as HBO, Showtime and Starz in the US only for now. Apple plans on adding more channels.

The update to the Apple TV app is available through a software update to iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3. In the new app, customers will be able to subscribe to TV channels within the new Apple TV app, they will only pay for the channels which they opt for and can watch directly in the app. Apart from live TV, customers will also be able to watch on-demand movies, TV shows, news and sports.

Apple TV app subscription can be shared by up to six family members to Apple TV channels by using their Apple ID and password. The subscribers can watch, download TV shows and movies both online as well as offline.

Also, Apple TV app users across the world will receive personalised recommendations of shows and movies from more than 150 video apps and streaming services and over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows all within the new app. The Watch Now section features Up Next, where users can quickly find and watch their favourite channels and videos with their activity synced across all Apple devices, as well as explore expertly curated collections based on a secure and comprehensive understanding of users’ viewing interests.

Customers can also enjoy a new, dedicated Kids section, highlighting editorially handpicked shows and movies for kids of all ages, alongside the breakthrough Sports section that makes it easy to find games and receive notifications about favourite teams and leagues.

Additionally, customers can find their purchased movies and shows from iTunes in the redesigned Library tab, now organised by Recently Added, Downloaded, Genres and more.

To recall, Apple TV services were announced by the company in their March 2019 event. The app was said to go through a major redesign. The app was announced along with the company’s Apple TV+ and Apple News+ services.