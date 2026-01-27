Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker

New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2026 08:22 AM IST
3 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Apple's AirTag has become a popular Bluetooth tracker of choice since its 2021 debut. (Image credit: Apple)
Apple on Tuesday introduced the second-generation AirTag, the successor to the accessory it debuted in 2021. The tiny metal tracker lets users keep track of physical items such as bags, wallets, and keys. The new AirTag costs Rs 3790 for one and Rs 12900 for a four-pack, and it’s available to buy later this week.
Instead of calling it the AirTag 2, Apple is simply branding the new version as AirTag. The previous generation has been discontinued with immediate effect.
The new AirTag works much like its predecessor. It remains a compact metal tracker that can be attached to a keychain, slipped into a bag, or snapped onto luggage to help users keep track of their belongings. The design also remains unchanged. However, the new AirTag offers a longer range, increased power, and an upgraded Bluetooth chip, allowing users to locate lost items from up to 50 per cent farther away.
This improvement is powered by a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the same one found in the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11.
The updated AirTag also gets a louder speaker that can be heard from up to twice the distance compared to the previous version. Another way Apple is making the AirTag useful is allowing users to locate AirTags using an Apple Watch for the first time, although this requires an Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, or later.
Like the previous version, the new AirTag is tied to Apple’s Find My app, the app you already use to locate other Apple products such as the iPhone and iPad. AirTag uses Bluetooth to tap into Apple’s vast Find My network of iPhones and Macs. When a lost item comes within Bluetooth range of another Apple device, its location is updated and sent to the owner, while the finder can see a custom message and contact number provided by the user.
To use the second-gen AirTag, you must have an iPhone or iPad running the latest iOS 26 version (you also need an Apple Account and have to be signed into iCloud). (Image credit: Apple)
However, Apple’s AirTag has also seen its fair share of controversy. As the use of tracking devices has grown, there has been a rise in stalking cases involving Bluetooth tags, even though brands behind these devices have repeatedly said they were never designed to track people.
Anuj Bhatia is a seasoned personal technology writer at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle.
Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include:
Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech.
Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture.
Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups.
Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape.
Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here.
You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More