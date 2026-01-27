Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker

Apple on Tuesday introduced the second-generation AirTag, the successor to the accessory it debuted in 2021. The tiny metal tracker lets users keep track of physical items such as bags, wallets, and keys. The new AirTag costs Rs 3790 for one and Rs 12900 for a four-pack, and it’s available to buy later this week.

Instead of calling it the AirTag 2, Apple is simply branding the new version as AirTag. The previous generation has been discontinued with immediate effect.

The new AirTag works much like its predecessor. It remains a compact metal tracker that can be attached to a keychain, slipped into a bag, or snapped onto luggage to help users keep track of their belongings. The design also remains unchanged. However, the new AirTag offers a longer range, increased power, and an upgraded Bluetooth chip, allowing users to locate lost items from up to 50 per cent farther away.