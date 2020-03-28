Apple launches Covid-19 self-screening app and website: Here’s how to use them

Apple has launched a website and app that will provide a screening tool for Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms. Apple has launched a website and app that will provide a screening tool for Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms.

Apple has released an app and website that acts as a screening tool for COVID-19 symptoms. The website and app have been made in partnership with the White House-led Coronavirus Task Force, CDC, and FEMA. The Covid-19 app is available to download from the Apple App Store. There’s also a web version that can be accessed across Macs, Windows PCs, Android smartphones and tablets.

The tool is a sort of guide on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, recommendations on testing, and when to contact a medical provider. Apple clearly mentions that the self-screening tool is designed to be a “resource for individuals” and “does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.”

The website and app comprise of several questions about current health, recent travel, and possible contact with Covid-19 patients. It provides recommendations on whether you need to be tested for Covid-19 or not, based on your answers.

Although the website and app are designed for American users, anyone from across the world can take advantage of the self-screening coronavirus tool. Neither the app nor website require users to sign in with an Apple ID. Apple says users’ individual responses will not be sent to Apple or any government organization.

Last week, Apple updated Siri, its voice-based assistant, which offered questions related to the novel coronavirus, such as “Do I have coronavirus.” Apple is also trying to control misinformation about Covid-19 by rejecting independent apps. Instead, the company is only allowing coronavirus-related apps that are published by health organizations and the government.

