Apple launches its subscription-based Apple One services today

Apple is gearing up to launch its all new Apple One which would compile most of the subscription-based applications on one platform.

The US-based Apple is gearing up to launch its all-new Apple One services which would compile most of the subscription-based applications on one single platform. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple CFO Luca Maestri announced that Apple will launch its Apple One services for all its users on Friday, October 30.

Apple One was rumoured to be in the pipeline for quite some time and was also speculated to get a launch alongside this year’s Apple iPhones but it is only now that the company will be launching an intergraded platform like this for its users consisting of all the apps pertaining to entertainment, gaming, news, and more.

To recollect, Apple first announced its plan regarding Apple One in September. Thereafter, it also introduced multiple tiers of subscription plans consisting of Individual, Family and Premier plans. The Individual plan offers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade along with 50 GB storage of iCloud at $14.95 on monthly basis.

On the other hand, Family Plan will provide you with Apple Music Plus, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade paired with 200GB storage of iCloud worth $19.95 per month. Further, the Premium Plan gives Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus (yet to launched) along with 2TB of iCloud storage for a monthly price of $29.95.

Generally, these launches from Apple takes place anywhere around the morning in the US as per Pacific Time, so according to that, expect Apple One to go live in India tonight. Also, the Premium Plan offering from Apple One will be available to the users only in Australia, the US, the UK and Canada.

As far as the Apple Fitness Plus app is concerned the launch date is yet to be known but according to Bloomberg, Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri has ascertained that the company might launch it in this quarter. The Fitness Plus app will come bundled with several training exercises including Yoga, cycling, running along with different types of workout and will eventually cost $9.99 a month.

