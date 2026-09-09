Apple Event September 2026 LIVE Updates: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Foldable iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12 Price in India, Specifications, Features

Apple Event Live Updates: Today’s iPhone 18 launch will mark Apple’s new CEO John Ternus’s first major launch event. (Express Image)

Apple Event September 2026 Live Updates: The biggest day on Apple’s calendar is finally here. The tech giant is all set to unveil its latest iPhone 18 lineup today (September 9) along with new Apple Watch models and a refreshed AirPods 5. But all eyes are likely to be on one device in particular: the long-awaited foldable iPhone.

The annual September event to unveil new hardware will be held at Apple Park, Cupertino, California. It will also be streamed live on several Apple platforms from 10:30pm IST onwards.

Story continues below this ad You can tune into the livestream by clicking on the link below: The foldable iPhone, either called ‘iPhone Ultra’ or ‘iPhone Duo’, is expected to join the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, for the first time, the base model of the iPhone 18 is likely to be excluded from today’s lineup at least. In another first, today’s iPhone 18 launch will mark Apple’s new CEO John Ternus’s first major launch event. He took over the reins on September 1, succeeding Apple veteran Tim Cook. The Indian Express’ Nandagopal Rajan will be on the ground at Apple HQ, bringing you all the latest updates straight from the event. Follow our live blog for in-depth coverage, along with our opinions, hands-on impressions, first looks, and more. Live Updates Sep 9, 2026 01:38 PM IST Apple Event 2026 Live: What to (not) expect The entry-level iPhone 18 model is expected to be missing from the lineup unveiled today, possibly due to the ongoing memory chip crisis. Instead, the iPhone 18, iPhone 18E, and potentially a refreshed iPhone Air could launch in the spring, according to Bloomberg. The widely rumoured camera-equipped AirPods are also unlikely to be launched on Wednesday, with their release timeline reportedly shifted to 2027. Sep 9, 2026 01:37 PM IST Apple Keynote Event September 2026 Live: What to expect The annual September event remains Apple’s biggest showcase of the year, where it launches new hardware products and updates to its most popular devices. At times, the company also unveils products that belong to entirely new categories. Here’s what Apple could announce at its ‘Surprise and shine’ event today: -iPhone Duo: Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which could be marketed as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo, could hog all the limelight at its September event. -iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: It is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on Wednesday, and these devices could also see a price hike amid the ongoing memory chip crisis. -Apple Watches: The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are expected to make their debut at the September 2026 event. -AirPods 5: Two years after launching the AirPods 4 in 2024, Apple is expected to release an updated version of the company’s entry-level headphones. Sep 9, 2026 01:37 PM IST Apple Event September 2026 Live: When, where to watch John Ternus is set to take the stage for the first time as Apple CEO at today’s iPhone 18 launch event. There are also rumours that Apple could be returning to a live event with the iPhone 18 launch this year, instead of a pre-recorded presentation. You can watch the livestream of Apple’s iPhone 18 launch event on its official website, Apple TV, the Apple Developer app, and the company’s YouTube channel. The livestream is scheduled to kick off at 10 am PT or 10:30 pm IST on Wednesday, September 9.

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