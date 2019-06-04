Apple iTunes replaced with Apple Music, Podcasts, TV apps in macOS Catalina

Apple iTunes for macOS will be replaced with three of the company’s app – Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV in macOS Catalina. This was announced at Apple’s ongoing Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California.

On Windows, the iTunes app will continue to function as is for now, though it is unclear what will happen when the final version of macOS Catalina is released for everyone. The iTunes experience will remain unchanged on iPhones.

Apple users will still be able to access sync and access their music library on iPod, iOS devices, as well as iPad. “The new Music app for Mac is lightning fast, fun and easy to use. Apple Music will help users discover great new music with over 50 million songs, playlists and music videos,” Apple said in a press statement.

With the new Apple Music app, users will have access to their entire music library at one place. Users will also be able to purchase music through the iTunes Music Store, which will not be shutting down.

The new Apple TV app according to the company will bring different ways to find and watch movies and TV shows. The app will feature Apple TV channels, personalized recommendations and over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows. The company will also be launching its Apple TV+ service this fall, which will also be available inside of the app. Apple TV+ will include the company’s original video content.

The new Apple Podcasts app will offer over 7,00,000 podcast shows for users to check out. The app will also consist of a subscription option, which will notify users of new episodes as soon as they become available. The app will feature new categories, curated collections by editors around the world and advanced search tools that can find episodes by the host name, guest name or even the discussion topic.

Now, to sync iPhones, iPods and iPads users will be able to do so by simply connecting their devices to a Mac with a cable. When a user connects his device to a Mac, it will immediately show up in the sidebar of Finder, enabling them to backup, update or restore their device.