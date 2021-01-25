Apple issues advisory on keeping iPhone 12, MagSafe accessories away from medical devices

The iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior models, but Apple says these should not necessarily cause any interference with medical devices, though it has issued an advisory on the subject. (Image source: Bloomberg )

Apple has issued an advisory for users with medical devices such as pacemakers, asking them to use their new iPhone 12 phones and its MagSafe accessories at a safe distance as these could potentially cause some interference. In a support page, Apple has said that “these magnets and electromagnetic fields” in the new devices “might interfere with medical devices.”

According to Apple, users should keep in mind that even older iPhones comes with magnets, though the newer iPhone 12 series has an array of magnets at the back, which support the new MagSafe charger and accessories. Apple adds that the new iPhone 12 series “is not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models.”

According to Apple’s advisory, medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators may possibly contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact and it is recommending some distance between the new iPhones, MagSafe accessories and these devices.

The iPhone-maker says a distance of more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging would be best to avoid any potential interactions with these devices.

Further it commends that users can consult with their physician and device manufacturers for specific guidelines since these can differ. The advisory ends saying, “Manufacturers often provide recommendations on the safe use of their devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent possible interference. If you suspect iPhone or any MagSafe accessories are interfering with your medical device, stop using your iPhone or MagSafe accessories.”