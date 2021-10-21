scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 21, 2021
MUST READ

Apple announces Tech Talks for app developers, beginning October 25

Apple is reintroducing its interactive Tech Talks program which allow developers to spend time with Apple's team members.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: October 21, 2021 3:31:13 pm
Apple, Tech Talks, Apple Tech Talks, Tech Talks program, Apple developer program, Apple latest news, Apple news, Apple updatesApple has confirmed that its Tech Talks program will occur over the next eight weeks (Image source: File)

Apple is now introducing its interactive Tech Talks programme. Tech Talk is an online program designed to allow developers to spend time with Apple’s team members and work together on apps.

Apple has confirmed that the program will occur over the next eight weeks and will include in excess of 100 live sessions and 1,500 office hours.

The program will allow developers to learn more about the company’s new projects, ask questions and get guidance from Apple engineers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The company has announced that it is set to host live sessions in a number of time zones including regions like Bengaluru, India; Cupertino, California; London; Mexico City; São Paulo; Seoul, South Korea; Shanghai; Singapore; Sydney; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo.

Must Read |Explained: Why is Apple opposing the idea of ‘sideloading’ apps on iPhone?

After each live presentation commences, Apple team members will open the same for a Q&A session. Developers can also get access to office hours which are one-on-one sessions with Apple engineers.

“Every single day, developers around the world are creating incredible apps and games for our platforms, and it’s our goal to provide them with every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful. Our team is looking forward to connecting with even more developers around the world so we can better support the important work of this incredibly valued community, and listen to and learn from them.” Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, said while commenting on the program.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 21: Latest News

Advertisement
X