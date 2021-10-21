Apple announces Tech Talks for app developers, beginning October 25

Apple is now introducing its interactive Tech Talks programme. Tech Talk is an online program designed to allow developers to spend time with Apple’s team members and work together on apps.

Apple has confirmed that the program will occur over the next eight weeks and will include in excess of 100 live sessions and 1,500 office hours.

The program will allow developers to learn more about the company’s new projects, ask questions and get guidance from Apple engineers.

The company has announced that it is set to host live sessions in a number of time zones including regions like Bengaluru, India; Cupertino, California; London; Mexico City; São Paulo; Seoul, South Korea; Shanghai; Singapore; Sydney; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo.

After each live presentation commences, Apple team members will open the same for a Q&A session. Developers can also get access to office hours which are one-on-one sessions with Apple engineers.

“Every single day, developers around the world are creating incredible apps and games for our platforms, and it’s our goal to provide them with every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful. Our team is looking forward to connecting with even more developers around the world so we can better support the important work of this incredibly valued community, and listen to and learn from them.” Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, said while commenting on the program.