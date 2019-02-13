Apple’s terms for subscription news service face resistance from publishers

Toggle Menu Sections
In a push to generate more revenue from online content and services, Apple plans to start news subscription service by integrating recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News.

Apple Inc is planning to integrate its acquired app Texture into Apple News to start its news subscription service.

Several publications are resisting Apple Inc’s plans to keep about half of the revenue from its upcoming news subscription service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing the iPhone maker’s pitch to some news organizations.

Apple representatives have told publishers that the subscription service could be priced at about $10 a month, but the final price could change, WSJ said.

The iPhone maker charges a 30 per cent transaction fee to software developers who sell apps through iTunes and its App Store.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

The company has sharpened its focus on its services business to cushion any blows from a slowing smartphone market. In the quarter ended December, services gross margin hit 63 per cent, up from 58.3 per cent a year ago.

