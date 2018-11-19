Apple deleting all WhatsApp Stickers apps from App Store: Report

Apple has been deleting all WhatsApp Stickers app from App Store for violating their guidelines, according to a report in WABetaInfo, which is known for accurate information of WhatsApp’s upcoming features.

Apple cited three main reasons for the move, claims the report. These apps required WhatsApp to be installed and as per the tweet, this is one of the reasons as apps should not require other apps. There are apparently too many apps with similar behaviour. Finally, many of these apps appear to share a similar design, which is again a violation of Apple’s App Store guidelines.

WhatsApp Stickers for Android and iOS were launched late month. Since launch, stickers became quite popular on one the largest messaging platform in India, especially during the festival of Diwali in the country.

Following the roll out, several apps that let users create their own stickers as well as apps for sticker packs in regional language or more related apps popped up on App Store as well as App Store. Now, it looks like Apple is deleting such apps. An official statement from the company is awaited.

WhatsApp has added support for third-party sticker packs as well, which means developers from around the world can create stickers for the platform. Just like Facebook Messenger, sticker packs on WhatsApp also work offline. However, users need an active Internet connection while downloading these sticker packs. Once downloaded, stickers from the pack can be used offline as well.

Apple is reporting that all WhatsApp Stickers are violating their guidelines. The main reasons:

1) There are too much apps with similar behavior.

2) It requires WA to be installed. Apps should not require another apps.

3) The design of these apps is the same. https://t.co/L86KCYeSBV — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 18, 2018

WhatsApp launched the feature with 12 sticker packs including Cuppy by Minseung Song, Bibimbap Friends by Pete Ellison, Biscuit by Ghostbot etc. Users also have the option to mark stickers as their favourite. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new search stickers feature for Android that will make it easier to search for specific stickers from sticker store.