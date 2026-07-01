Apple iPhone Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: What we know and what to expect

Apple is widely expected to enter the foldable smartphone market with its first iPhone Ultra in 2026, setting up a direct rivalry with Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. While neither device has been officially announced, multiple reports and supply chain leaks have painted a clearer picture of what both foldables could offer.

Samsung has years of experience refining foldable phones, while Apple is expected to take a different approach by focusing on durability, crease reduction, and software integration. Here’s how the two premium foldables are expected to compare.

The biggest difference between the two phones is expected to be their design approach.

According to Forbes, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is likely to build on the Fold series with a thinner body, wider cover display, and improved hinge. Samsung has gradually refined its foldables over several generations, focusing on making them more practical for everyday use.

Apple, meanwhile, is reportedly prioritising durability over rushing to market. According to multiple reports, the iPhone Ultra could feature an almost invisible display crease, a redesigned hinge mechanism, and a premium titanium chassis. Apple is also expected to make the device significantly slimmer than current foldables.

Display

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide with a larger inner display measuring around 8.2 inches and a wider outer display than previous Fold models. The company is likely to continue using its Dynamic AMOLED technology with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple’s foldable iPhone is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch inner OLED display alongside a 5.5-inch outer screen. Reports suggest Apple is working closely with display suppliers to minimise the visible crease, which has been one of the biggest criticisms of foldable phones.

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Performance

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s next flagship Snapdragon processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and high-end storage options.

Apple’s iPhone Ultra will almost certainly use a future-generation Apple Silicon chip, likely built on an advanced manufacturing process. While exact specifications remain unknown, Apple traditionally focuses on balancing performance with power efficiency rather than competing on RAM numbers.

Camera system

Samsung is expected to continue offering a versatile triple-camera setup, possibly including a 200-megapixel primary sensor, ultrawide camera, and telephoto lens.

Apple’s camera hardware remains under wraps, but reports suggest the company could use a premium multi-camera system similar to its Pro models, while placing additional emphasis on computational photography and AI-powered image processing.

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Software and AI

Software could become one of the biggest differentiators.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will likely ship with the latest version of Android alongside One UI, offering extensive multitasking features designed specifically for foldables. Galaxy AI capabilities are also expected to expand further.

Apple’s foldable iPhone will almost certainly run a version of iOS optimised for large foldable displays. Reports indicate Apple is redesigning multitasking, app continuity, and productivity features specifically for the larger screen, while integrating its expanding Apple Intelligence features.

Durability

Samsung has steadily improved the durability of its foldables with stronger hinges, improved water resistance, and tougher display protection.

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Apple appears to be taking a more cautious route. Supply chain reports suggest the company delayed its foldable launch to ensure better hinge reliability and nearly crease-free displays before entering the category.

Expected pricing

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is expected to remain in the ultra-premium category, with pricing likely similar to or slightly higher than current Fold models.

Also Read | iOS 27 reveals strongest hints yet of Apple’s foldable iPhone

Apple’s iPhone Ultra is also expected to command a premium price, with reports suggesting it could become the most expensive iPhone ever launched due to its advanced display technology and engineering.

Which one could be worth waiting for?

The two devices are expected to target different audiences despite competing in the same premium foldable category. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will likely appeal to users looking for a mature foldable experience with proven multitasking features and extensive customisation.

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Apple’s iPhone Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to focus on delivering a polished first-generation foldable with tighter hardware-software integration, improved durability, and an almost crease-free display. Until Apple officially unveils the device, however, most of its specifications remain based on industry reports and supply chain leaks rather than confirmed information.