Apple iPhone SE 4 to feature an in-house sub 6GHz 5G modem: Launch in 2024

According to a report by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has resumed work on the affordable iPhone SE 4, which is now said to be the first iPhone to feature an Apple-developed 5G modem. It is now suggested that Apple has significantly reduced the 5G modem orders from Qualcomm, hinting the company might soon introduce its own modem in future iPhone models, including the iPhone SE 4.

According to Ming-Chi’s latest survey, the iPhone SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch screen. Unlike the earlier leaks, which suggested an LCD screen, the iPhone SE 4 is said to feature an OLED panel, and it is said to be similar to the iPhone 14 with minor modifications. Earlier leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will be based on an upcoming Apple processor and is likely to offer at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

(1/10)

[Update] Apple has restarted the iPhone SE 4 and will adopt an in-house 5G baseband chip. The significant decline in Qualcomm’s Apple orders in the foreseeable future is a foregone conclusion. https://t.co/0MeZDFnbzg — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 27, 2023

The overall design of the iPhone SE 4 is likely to be similar to the iPhone Xr with a few minor tweaks. Even when it comes to the camera, the phone is said to feature a single rear-facing camera. At the front, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to offer an iPhone-14 style notch with a Face ID system. Right now, it is unclear if the iPhone SE 4 will have a flat frame like an iPhone 12 or if it will feature a curved design, similar to the iPhone Xr or the iPhone 11.

The new 5G modem on the iPhone SE 4 is said to be fabbed using a 4nm process, possibly by TSMC. However, as of now, it is unclear if the iPhone 16 which is also expected to launch in 2024 will feature an in-house 5g baseband chip or one from Qualcomm. The first Apple 5G modem is said to be compatible with just the sub 6GHz spectrum and not the mmWave.

It is currently said that the iPhone SE 4 will go into mass production in H1 of 2024 and the device will release in the second half of 2024. It is also suggested that other future Apple products like iPad and Watch might also use Apple’s 5G modem and the company’s dependency on Qualcomm will gradually reduce.