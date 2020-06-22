Apple iPhone SE (2020) set to be manufactured in India soon: Report

iPhone SE’s price in India is expected to drop after the move (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) iPhone SE’s price in India is expected to drop after the move (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Apple already manufactures a few iPhone models in India including the iPhone XR. According to The Information the Californian tech giant will start manufacturing the iPhone SE (2020) in India soon. The move will help Apple avoid a 20 per cent tax on the import of its newly-launched smartphone and make it more affordable for Indian consumers.

The report suggests that a Chinese manufacturer has been asked to ship components of the smartphone to Apple’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer in India, Wistron. The Taiwanese company set up its manufacturing in India in 2017. However, both Apple and Wistron have refused to comment on the recent series of events.

Apple’s budget-friendly smartphone iPhone SE (2020) was launched in April, a day after OnePlus 8 series launch. Currently, iPhone SE costs Rs 42,500 in India and Rs 38,900 after HDFC bank discount.

The price of the smartphone is almost 40 per cent more than the price in the US market. The 18 per cent GST only makes it more expensive. The move will help them compete against companies like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Asus, and others in the mid-range smartphones and mid-priced flagships.

The tech giant has had specific plans to meet the growing demands of its smartphones in India. Previously, the iPhone XR was manufactured in India starting October 2019. Since the launch of the iPhone 11, the shipment grew by 78 per cent in the first quarter only.

Earlier this year, CEO Tim Cook revealed that they are working towards establishing a new online store which was expected to start the sales by the third quarter. Followed by the online store, Apple also had physical outlets in their plans for next year.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic may have had an impact on their plans for one of the largest smartphone market in the world. Due to the pandemic, the launch of iPhone 12 is set to be delayed too as per Apple’s supplier Broadcomm.

