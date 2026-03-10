1 in 4 iPhones are now made in India as Apple ramps up production by 53 per cent

Apple has been steadily increasing its investments in India over the past few years, with iPhone production in the country rising by nearly 53 per cent in the last year.
The move is aimed at reducing the US-based phone maker’s reliance on China and avoiding tariffs, according to Bloomberg. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication reports that Apple assembled about 55 million iPhones in India in 2025, up from 36 million in 2024.
Each year, the Cupertino-based company produces around 220 to 230 million iPhones. Last year, shipments from China, where Apple still manufactures most of its iPhones, faced disruptions due to the US-China tariff war. This reportedly pushed Apple to look for alternatives to avoid potential price hikes.
While assembly and manufacturing costs in India are still higher than in China and Vietnam, Apple is reportedly talking to the Indian government to boost export growth.
Backed by the Indian government’s production-linked incentive scheme aimed at turning the country into a global manufacturing hub, the report says these subsidies have helped Apple offset some disadvantages, such as a less developed supply chain and logistical challenges faced by smartphone manufacturers in India.
Apple currently assembles all models in the iPhone 17 lineup, including the Pro and Pro Max models. The company’s current suppliers, including Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp and Tata Electronics, also make older models like the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 16, which it sells both locally and overseas.
The report also notes that Apple is exploring partnerships to manufacture components such as lithium-ion cells, phone enclosures, and accessories such as AirPods and the Apple Watch. Later this year, Apple might also bring Apple Pay to India.
Last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant launched several new devices – including a new iPad, M5-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Neo, its most affordable laptop aimed at students and users who want to expand their Apple ecosystem.