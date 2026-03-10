1 in 4 iPhones are now made in India as Apple ramps up production by 53 per cent

Apple has been steadily increasing its investments in India over the past few years, with iPhone production in the country rising by nearly 53 per cent in the last year.

The move is aimed at reducing the US-based phone maker’s reliance on China and avoiding tariffs, according to Bloomberg. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication reports that Apple assembled about 55 million iPhones in India in 2025, up from 36 million in 2024.

Each year, the Cupertino-based company produces around 220 to 230 million iPhones. Last year, shipments from China, where Apple still manufactures most of its iPhones, faced disruptions due to the US-China tariff war. This reportedly pushed Apple to look for alternatives to avoid potential price hikes.