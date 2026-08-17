As Apple’s iPhone Fold launch nears, markets outside US may not get it until later: Report

Apple is on track to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone next month, but excited buyers could reportedly face a longer wait to get their hands on it amid purported supply chain delays and pricing concerns.

A major China-based supplier has confirmed that the iPhone-maker is battling supply, testing, and pricing problems over the upcoming foldable, according to a report by Channel News, an Australian tech news outlet. The delay is “primarily down to supply and pricing issues,” as per the anonymous supplier.

Apple is also having testing issues with production models that have already been built, according to the report. Production verification tests reportedly revealed issues with the hinge and foldable display. While mass production of the iPhone Fold was originally planned for June 2026, it was later moved to early August. The timeline has been shifted again, as per the report.