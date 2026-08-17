As Apple’s iPhone Fold launch nears, markets outside US may not get it until later: Report

Apple is on track to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone next month, but excited buyers could reportedly face a longer wait to get their hands on it amid purported supply chain delays and pricing concerns.
A major China-based supplier has confirmed that the iPhone-maker is battling supply, testing, and pricing problems over the upcoming foldable, according to a report by Channel News, an Australian tech news outlet. The delay is “primarily down to supply and pricing issues,” as per the anonymous supplier.
Apple is also having testing issues with production models that have already been built, according to the report. Production verification tests reportedly revealed issues with the hinge and foldable display. While mass production of the iPhone Fold was originally planned for June 2026, it was later moved to early August. The timeline has been shifted again, as per the report.
Similar reports have emerged in the lead up to the highly anticipated unveiling of the iPhone Fold, alongside the iPhone 18 lineup, that is scheduled for September 8, 2026. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the premium foldable is not likely to be immediately available in all markets due to limited supply. The analyst said that the launch of the iPhone Fold could mirror that of the iPhone X, which debuted in September 2017 but did not hit stores until later
Additionally, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also said in a recent live Q&A that there is “no doubt” the iPhone Fold will be released after the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max ship in September this year.
Meanwhile, one of Apple’s biggest competitors, Samsung, unveiled an all-new foldable range last month, including the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 that boasts a unique form factor of an international passport when closed.
Contrary to popular belief, many analysts expect that Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market could benefit Samsung and help expand the foldable segment from a niche category into the mainstream, creating awareness around folding phones. But a key question is will consumers be willing to pay for it? The official pricing for the iPhone Fold will only be known after the September 8 launch event, where the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra will also be unveiled.
However, rumours suggest that it could be priced significantly higher than current iPhone models as the global smartphone market is under pressure from rising component costs, driven in part by growing demand for memory chips amid the intensifying AI race, as well as broader geopolitical uncertainties.
Apple is expected to be manufacturing seven million units of the iPhone Fold in the second half of 2026 and most of them will reportedly be sold first in the US, followed by other key markets such as China.
Other regions such as Australia will likely have to wait for the iPhone Fold to hit retail shelves. It is unclear if the limited rollout will also affect the foldable’s availability in India.
With limited initial production, supplies in markets outside the US could be tighter, potentially delaying local availability by two to three months, as per the report.