Apple iPhone Duo buyers report cracked screens, hinge issues: What are the possible causes?

Days after the $2,000 iPhone Duo hit stores around the world, Apple’s first folding smartphone is facing reports of screen failures, with multiple social media posts from purported owners claiming that the inner displays have cracked seemingly on their own.

Several of the affected iPhone Duo units appear to have broken around the same area of the phone, that is, near the transition between the opening for the cable connecting the two halves and the central hinge support. Photos posted on Reddit and other social media platforms show bright lines appearing across the right side of the iPhone Duo’s inner display. Some of the posts also described hearing a crunch while folding or unfolding the device.

Repair site iFixit, known for its teardowns of Apple products, has suggested that the iPhone Duo’s early screen failures could be linked to the internal geometry of its hinge. To be sure, iFixit has also called the iPhone Duo the most repairable foldable phone yet with a score of 5 out of 10 – the highest score it has ever given a foldable smartphone.

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It remains unclear whether the screen failures are widespread or limited to a defective batch. Apple has likely shipped hundreds of thousands of units, and reports of damaged screens so far, appear to involve only a small fraction of purported owners.

Additionally, several buyers experiencing this problem have been able to get their iPhone Duo replaced immediately at the Apple Store, according to a report by 9to5Mac. At the same time, user complaints of damaged screens and hinges could raise concerns for the Cupertino-based tech giant as the iPhone Duo is reportedly seeing less of the fanfare that has traditionally accompanied iPhone launches in the past.

There is no guidance from Apple so far on how users are expected to handle the phone when folding and unfolding it. The Indian Express has reached out to Apple for comment, and will update this report with a response.

What could be causing the screen failures?

There is no clarity on how long it takes for the iPhone Duo’s inner display to purportedly crack. Some posts claimed that their units cracked during the first setup process.

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As to why this is happening, iFixit has some theories. The hinge on the iPhone Duo is incredibly complex, and they suspect part of it sometimes does not descend properly.

Based on Apple’s patents, the hinge of the iPhone Duo is an intricate mechanism comprising gears, springs, and interconnected metal joints, along with a waterdrop design that makes room for the display to bend without folding too sharply. While the waterdrop design is used for other foldable phones as well, Apple’s version reportedly involves some engineering tricks of its own.

Apple also uses curved guides to control how the joints move, and to reduce the stress placed on the display as the phone opens and closes. Furthermore, the iPhone Duo’s matte nano-texture display helps make the folding crease less noticeable by scattering reflected light.

Also Read | 6 things to know before you buy the iPhone Duo

In its teardown video, iFixit built a 3D model of the Duo’s hinge to investigate the possible causes of screen damage. It found that a central support bar was not retracting properly as the phone closed, possibly putting excessive pressure on the display.

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The curved rails that guide the hinge’s movement, which rise above the surrounding components during folding, could also interfere with the screen. iFixit also pointed out that several structural edges and components converge around the affected area, potentially concentrating stress on the delicate display layers.

While there is no established reason behind the screen failures, some on social media have advised users not to close the iPhone Duo by pressing in the centre of the device.

Putting market ambitions to test

Apple started selling the foldable on Friday, October 23, with strong demand in Singapore, Shanghai, London, and San Francisco. However, with sales rationed, there were fewer of the round-the-block queues ‌and overnight camp-outs that once marked new iPhone days, according to a report by Reuters.

Also Read | Behind the iPhone Duo’s timing is pure economics

Rivals such as Samsung and Huawei have sold premium foldable phones for years, but the iPhone Duo launch is being closely watched as a test of whether Apple can take foldables beyond their niche status, much like the original iPhone reinvented the smartphone market. It is also an early challenge for Apple’s new CEO John Ternus, the former hardware chief who unveiled the phone barely a week after taking charge in September this year.

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Apple is expected to capture 44 per cent ⁠of the foldable ​market in 2026 on 31 per cent of Duo units. By 2027, it is expected to become the foldable market leader both in value and units shipped, according to a forecast by market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The estimated delivery dates for the Duo slipped to late January within minutes of pre-orders opening a week ago, as demand outpaced supply. The company has capped pre-orders at two handsets per customer and limited sales to walk-in shoppers. In India, the iPhone Duo was only available to those who had ordered online, similar to China, France, Hong Kong, and Japan.