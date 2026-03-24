Your iPhone could be hacked in minutes: Why a new GitHub leak puts millions of Apple devices at risk

The iPhone is often regarded as one of the most secure smartphones today, but like Android devices, it has repeatedly been targeted by hackers exploiting vulnerabilities.

Last week, a cybersecurity researcher unearthed a hacking campaign that targeted iPhone users using a tool called DarkSword. As it turns out, someone has now uploaded a new version of DarkSword to the popular code-sharing website GitHub.

What is DarkSword?

Discovered by the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) last week, DarkSword is an iOS “full-chain exploit that leveraged multiple zero-day vulnerabilities to fully compromise devices.”

The tech giant’s threat intelligence group says several commercial surveillance vendors and some state actors have already been using DarkSword in various campaigns targeting iPhone users in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia and Ukraine.