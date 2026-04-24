Apple fixes iPhone bug that let FBI access deleted Signal messages

Signal app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Days after a report suggested that a bug on Apple devices had allowed law enforcement officials to extract deleted messages on Signal, the iPhone-maker has issued a patch to fix the issue.

The software update was released on Wednesday, April 22, for all iPhones and iPads, including those running the older iOS 18. Notifications that displayed messages’ content were cached on the device for up to a month as a result of the bug.

Confirming the same, Apple said in a security notice on its website that the bug meant “notifications marked for deletion could be unexpectedly retained on the device.”

Earlier this month, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was found to be able to extract deleted Signal messages from someone’s iPhone using forensic tools, according to a report by independent news outlet 404 Media. This was due to the fact that the content of the messages had been displayed in a notification and then stored inside a phone’s database. Notably, the extracted messages had reportedly been deleted from inside Signal by the user.