Apple iPhone 6 being used by 11-year-old catches fire in the US: Report

An Apple iPhone 6 being used by a 11-year-old girl in California recently caught fire a, according to a report on 9to5Mac. The story of the iPhone 6 catching fire was reported by 23ABC, who spoke to the girl Kayla Ramos and her mother Maria Adata about the incident.

Advertising

According to the report, Ramos said she had the phone in her hand, and then suddenly saw sparks flying everywhere. She then threw the phone onto a blanket, but it managed to burn holes through this as well. According to Ramos, she would use the iPhone 6 to watch YouTube videos and she would sometimes let her younger siblings play games with it as well.

Ramos’ story was also covered by other local news channels and in a YouTube video uploaded by KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas, showed the burnt iPhone 6.

Kayla’s mother called Apple support after the incident and was asked to send pictures of the device and ship the phone back to them. The report adds that while Apple is investigating the issue, they will also be shipping a new iPhone to the family, after the damaged unit is sent back to the company.

Advertising

“This could have been my child. My child could have been caught on fire and she could have been hurt more and I am glad she’s ok,” Maria Adata told 23ABC.

Apple did not comment on the issue publicly. While reports of iPhones exploding or catching fire are not common, there are can be several reasons why smartphones catch fire. If the battery has been damaged or is too old, there is a risk to the device for sure. Apple on its support page says that consumers should avoid too hot or too cold temperatures in order to get the most of the battery performance.

If the iPhone gets too hot or is exposed to direct heat or sunlight for long, there can be damage to the battery, thus potentially increasing risk for fire. Using unauthorised or poor quality chargers, charging cables can also cause damage to the iPhone’s battery along with unauthorised repairs. However, the Ramos family said they had not used any of these on the iPhone 6.