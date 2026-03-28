Apple iPhone 18 series expected to roll out in phases: What to expect

Across the lineup, Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation A20 chip, built on a 2-nanometre process by TSMC.(Image: X/AppleLeaker)

Apple is expected to break its normal pattern of launching the iPhone series, especially the iPhone 18 series. The company might launch the series in two parts, one in late 2026 and the other in early 2027.

The premium variants, which include the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, might launch in September 2026. Along with these variants, the company might launch its first foldable iPhone, which is popularly known as the “iPhone Fold.”

The normal variants, which include the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e, might launch in the spring of 2027.

Foldable iPhone in focus

One of the major highlights of the launch might include the company’s first foldable iPhone. The device might feature a book-like fold, similar to the devices launched by other smartphone manufacturers. The device might feature a smaller outer display and a larger inner display.