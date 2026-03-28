Apple iPhone 18 series expected to roll out in phases: What to expect

Apple is expected to break its normal pattern of launching the iPhone series, especially the iPhone 18 series. The company might launch the series in two parts, one in late 2026 and the other in early 2027.
The premium variants, which include the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, might launch in September 2026. Along with these variants, the company might launch its first foldable iPhone, which is popularly known as the “iPhone Fold.”
The normal variants, which include the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e, might launch in the spring of 2027.
One of the major highlights of the launch might include the company’s first foldable iPhone. The device might feature a book-like fold, similar to the devices launched by other smartphone manufacturers. The device might feature a smaller outer display and a larger inner display.
The device might feature a 5.3-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display when folded. It may also use a titanium body and focus on reducing screen creases. Due to its slim design, Apple could opt for Touch ID in the side button instead of Face ID.
Pricing is expected to be on the higher side, potentially ranging between $1,800 and $2,500, making it one of Apple’s most expensive devices yet.
Across the lineup, Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation A20 chip, built on a 2-nanometre process by TSMC. The Pro models might also get the more powerful A20 Pro variant.
All the devices, including the foldable phone, might come with 12GB RAM, thus enhancing the performance and efficiency of the devices. The battery life will also be improved through the new chip technology.
Apple might improve the camera of the devices, including the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, to 24 megapixels. The Pro models might come with a variable aperture lens, thus giving the users the ability to adjust the level of light and depth in the images.
Apple might improve the display of the devices, including the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the foldable phone, thus increasing the brightness level. The Dynamic Island of the Pro models will be smaller, thus giving the users more space.
The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may have the same design as the previous ones, with the devices having the same size as the current displays. Apple may release the second generation of the iPhone Air in 2027.
However, it is still not clear when the iPhone Air will be released. Overall, the iPhone 18 series is seen as a change of strategy by the company. The company is not only bringing gradual improvements to the devices but also launching the foldable phone.