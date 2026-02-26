Apple iPhone 18 Pro series expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island

Fresh speculation about Apple’s next-generation iPhones suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a smaller Dynamic Island.

Over the past year, some reports claimed Apple was preparing to replace the Dynamic Island with a simple hole-punch camera and move Face ID components under the display. Others suggested the company would stick with the current design. The latest wave of information now points toward a middle path — a refined, more compact Dynamic Island that still performs the same functions users are familiar with.

However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is expected to shrink the feature rather than remove it entirely.

Rumours gain momentum ahead of launch

Well-known leakers on Chinese social media platforms, including Weibo, have also echoed claims that the Dynamic Island will become smaller on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. However, none of the sources suggests it is being removed entirely.

Interestingly, similar predictions surfaced before the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro. At the time, reports hinted at a reduced cutout, but the final device kept the same size as before. This time around, though, the rumours are coming from multiple directions as the expected 2026 launch approaches — often a sign that there may be some truth behind them.

Earlier in 2025, chatter about under-display Face ID and a notch-free design had briefly gained traction. It is unclear whether Apple considered the change and postponed it, or whether those reports were speculative from the outset.

How Apple may shrink Dynamic Island

To make the Dynamic Island smaller, Apple is said to be moving certain Face ID components beneath the screen. In particular, the dot illuminator could shift under the display. At the same time, advancements in camera miniaturisation may reduce the space required for the front-facing camera.

Even with these changes, key elements such as the infrared camera and dot projector are still expected to sit within the Dynamic Island.

Apple’s long-term goal remains a seamless, all-glass iPhone with no visible cutouts. That vision may materialise with a future anniversary model reportedly planned for 2027. For now, however, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to focus on refinement rather than a dramatic redesign.