Apple iPhone 18 launch event: Three new features that impressed me the most

The iPhone Duo took all the attention at the Apple Event on Wednesday, September 9. But the event featured other iPhones, two new AirPods, a new Apple Watch Series 12 and even an Apple Watch Ultra 4, though they all got drowned out by the noise of the largest iPhone screen ever. However, I pulled out three new features that impressed me the most.

1. Variable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro

Apple is calling the 48MP Fusion Main camera on the iPhone 18 Pro models the “most advanced camera Apple has ever made.” This is because the camera has a variable aperture with six laser-cut blades smoothly transitioning to ensure the best depth of field and lighting. Working with the new sensor the iPhone 18 Pro cameras can now offer better low-light photography, crisper details across faces in group photos and shots with more colour even in questionable lighting conditions.