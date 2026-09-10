Apple iPhone 18 launch event: Three new features that impressed me the most

From a variable-aperture camera to smarter Apple Watch features, these are the upgrades that stood out to me beyond the iPhone Duo.

Written by: Nandagopal Rajan
4 min readCupertinoSep 10, 2026 09:56 AM IST
Apple event 2026Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 gets a range of new features alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
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The iPhone Duo took all the attention at the Apple Event on Wednesday, September 9. But the event featured other iPhones, two new AirPods, a new Apple Watch Series 12 and even an Apple Watch Ultra 4, though they all got drowned out by the noise of the largest iPhone screen ever. However, I pulled out three new features that impressed me the most.

1. Variable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro

Apple is calling the 48MP Fusion Main camera on the iPhone 18 Pro models the “most advanced camera Apple has ever made.” This is because the camera has a variable aperture with six laser-cut blades smoothly transitioning to ensure the best depth of field and lighting. Working with the new sensor the iPhone 18 Pro cameras can now offer better low-light photography, crisper details across faces in group photos and shots with more colour even in questionable lighting conditions.

Apple event 2026 The variable aperture has six laser-cut blades smoothly transitioning to ensure the best depth of field and lighting. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

The iPhone Pro series has taken mobile videography to a whole new level over the past few years, and the variable aperture capability will endear the phone even more to professional photographers. Now they also get the ability to apply cinematic effects to videos captured at up to 60 fps.

Also Read | Apple launches foldable iPhone Duo, hopes to lord over tough premium segment

Time-lapse mode now comes with 4K and Dolby Vision HDR, while Audio Mix algorithms can now isolate music. Along with this Pro controls are now a customisable experience in the Camera app with new settings for lens aperture, shutter speed, and white balance, along with a histogram to check exposure levels.

2. Audio Intelligence on Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is always on your wrist, which opens up many opportunities with a powerful chip like the S11. Apple Watch Series 12 uses on-device intelligence to alert users who are deaf or hard of hearing when a siren, alarm or other important sound goes off.

Apple event 2026 The Apple Watch Series 12 uses the S11 chip and on-device intelligence to alert deaf or hard-of-hearing users. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

There is also Live Rewind that helps them recall what was said in a conversation 15 seconds back as a text snippet. Users can then ask Siri about the content of the text or save it to the Siri app to revisit later. With Siri Recap, they can get high-level summaries of conversations to remember it later.

3. StandBy on the iPhone Duo

You wouldn’t want an expensive commercial aircraft to be grounded even for an hour without good reason. Similarly, you would want a device like the iPhone Duo to pay its keep even when not in use. This is exactly what StandBy does in this new form factor.

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Also Read | Apple’s $2,000 iPhone Duo targets the inflation-proof consumer

When you set the phone down it can be used as a photo frame, hub for widgets, clock, and more on either of its screens. New calendar and weather faces join the existing clock and modular faces, with deeper customisations also available to make good use of the phone’s downtime.

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Nandagopal Rajan
Nandagopal Rajan
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Nandagopal Rajan writes on technology, gadgets and everything related. He has worked with the India Today Group and Hindustan Times. He is an alumnus of Calicut University and Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal. ... Read More

 

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