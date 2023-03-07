scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Behold, the all-new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The new iPhone 14 yellow variant has been listed on the Apple website but isn't available as of yet.

apple iphone 14 yellow featuredThe iPhone 14 is now available in 6 colours (Image: Apple)
Apple has announced a new yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, taking the number of choices up to six.

The upcoming iPhone 14 variant will be identical to the existing model in terms of specifications, with the colour being the only difference. Judging from the product images, the colour looks very similar to what we saw with the yellow iPhone XR. If the shade indeed turns out identical to the iPhone XR, expect the new iPhone 14 option to go light on the yellow while having a somewhat golden frame.

iphone-14-finish-select-202209-6-1inch-yellow_AV1_GEO_EMEA Apple iPhone 14 yellow rear and side view (Image: Apple) Apple iPhone 14 yellow front and rear view (Image: Apple)

The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be up for pre-orders from March 10, with availability starting March 14.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,999 for the 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 119,900 for the 512GB variant. Its larger sibling — the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus — goes for Rs 10,000 higher, starting at Rs 89,000.

Apple had in a similar tone announced alpine green and green colour options for the iPhone 13 lineup around the same time last year. However, this year’s colour refresh hasn’t made it to the Pro models.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 19:35 IST
