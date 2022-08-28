5 features to watch out for in Apple’s iPhone 14 series

The top-selling iPhone 13 brought some serious upgrades, but we could see much bigger changes coming to the iPhone 14. In fact, we are mere days away from Apple launching the iPhone 14 lineup, which will be jam-packed with new features and improvements based on leaks and reports.

If you are thinking about upgrading to a new smartphone, here are five big features reportedly coming to the iPhone 14 series.

Astrophotography

Apple’s invite for the September 7 event has the tagline “Far out” and the poster shows the Apple logo in space. Although not confirmed, it’s possible that the iPhone camera is getting a new astrophotography mode. In case you are not aware, it was the Google Pixel 4 that made an astrophotography mode a thing and later brands such as Xiaomi and Vivo tried to mimic this feature and incorporated it into their smartphones.

On the Pixel smartphone, for that matter, the astrophotography mode captures and combines several frames to achieve a clean exposure with limited noise levels when photographing the night sky. Maybe Apple is teasing that the next iPhone will have the ability to capture the night sky in stunning quality.

Apple leaker Max Weinbach had said last year that the iPhone 13 would have an astrophotography mode but when the device debuted, there was no such feature. It’s possible that Apple is keeping this feature for the iPhone 14.

Satellite connectivity

Another big feature Apple could add to the iPhone 14 is satellite connectivity. Bloomberg reports that the technology will allow iPhone owners to text emergency services and contacts or report an emergency when there is no cellular service available. The feature is expected to be built directly into iMessage. Although Apple has not confirmed whether the next iPhone will be able to communicate with satellites instead of a cellular network in time of emergency, the ‘Far Out’ space-themed invite hints at the long-rumoured feature coming to iPhones.

In a series of tweets, Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at California-based research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates, claims that Apple is likely to partner with Globalstar for the upcoming satellite connectivity on the iPhone.

Quick summary of TMUS/SpaceX announcement: proposed text/voice service is copycat of ASTS plan, i.e. using cellular spectrum. FCC has dithered for over 2 years about whether to permit that non-conforming use, to date all we have is an experimental authorization for 1 sat (1/n) — Tim Farrar (@TMFAssociates) August 26, 2022

The rumour is too hard to ignore also because earlier this week US-based telecom operator T-mobile and SpaceX said that their companies are working to “end mobile dead zones,” and will launch a new mobile service enabled by Starlink second-generation satellites and T-Mobile bandwidth. The idea is to deliver high-speed internet in rural areas in the US with the help of SpaceX’s constellation of low Earth orbit satellites.

Always-on display

Android phones have had an always-on display mode for years now. But it appears that Apple is also gearing up to introduce an always-on mode for iPhones with a unique take. For those who aren’t familiar, an always-on display shows the time or notifications — on the screen, even when the phone is locked. It’s a useful feature, making it easy to see notifications without turning on the phone. The Apple Watch Series 5 and newer models already offer always-on displays, and it’s likely Apple will use the same approach and bring it to the iPhone. However, this feature will be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and may not come to the lower-end models at all. Only time will tell.

Improved selfie camera

For the first time in years, Apple will install a high-quality front-facing camera on its iPhone 14. ET News reports the module, which is being supplied by LG, brings advanced functionality to the iPhone’s front camera, including autofocus. That level of upgradation promises improved aperture for better depth-of-field in portrait mode and video calls. In fact, ET News’ source claims, “the unit price of the iPhone 14 front camera has risen nearly three times compared to previous models. The bad news is the added cost of the camera module will increase the price of the iPhone 14 to the tune of $100.

Better cameras

The imaging prowess of the iPhone is unmatched, and if you own the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you already know how superior the camera experience is. With iPhone 14 series, Apple will once again upgrade the camera experience, with a focus on achieving great low-light performance. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are reported to have a brand new 48MP main sensor, up from 12MP on the iPhone 13. This will be Apple’s biggest increase in camera resolution in seven years. Given how good the iPhone cameras are with a 12MP sensor, a new 48MP sensor will bring details and low light improvements which could impact the overall image quality. Rumours, however, claim that the standard iPhones will continue to feature the old 12 MP sensor. If there’s a big question mark floating above this event, it’s if Apple adds a periscope lens to high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. We will have to wait for Apple to announce the iPhone 14 on September 7.