scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

5 features to watch out for in Apple’s iPhone 14 series

We are mere days away from Apple launching the iPhone 14 lineup, which will be jam-packed with new features and improvements based on leaks and reports.

Unoficcial concept renders of the iPhone 14Unoficcial concept renders of the iPhone 14. (Image credit: @AR72014 via Twitter)

The top-selling iPhone 13 brought some serious upgrades, but we could see much bigger changes coming to the iPhone 14. In fact, we are mere days away from Apple launching the iPhone 14 lineup, which will be jam-packed with new features and improvements based on leaks and reports.

If you are thinking about upgrading to a new smartphone, here are five big features reportedly coming to the iPhone 14 series.

Astrophotography

Apple’s invite for the September 7 event has the tagline “Far out” and the poster shows the Apple logo in space. Although not confirmed, it’s possible that the iPhone camera is getting a new astrophotography mode. In case you are not aware, it was the Google Pixel 4 that made an astrophotography mode a thing and later brands such as Xiaomi and Vivo tried to mimic this feature and incorporated it into their smartphones.

On the Pixel smartphone, for that matter, the astrophotography mode captures and combines several frames to achieve a clean exposure with limited noise levels when photographing the night sky. Maybe Apple is teasing that the next iPhone will have the ability to capture the night sky in stunning quality.

Apple leaker Max Weinbach had said last year that the iPhone 13 would have an astrophotography mode but when the device debuted, there was no such feature. It’s possible that Apple is keeping this feature for the iPhone 14.

Also read |Explained: If the next iPhone has satellite connectivity, this is the tech Apple will use

Satellite connectivity

Another big feature Apple could add to the iPhone 14 is satellite connectivity. Bloomberg reports that the technology will allow iPhone owners to text emergency services and contacts or report an emergency when there is no cellular service available. The feature is expected to be built directly into iMessage. Although Apple has not confirmed whether the next iPhone will be able to communicate with satellites instead of a cellular network in time of emergency, the ‘Far Out’ space-themed invite hints at the long-rumoured feature coming to iPhones.

In a series of tweets, Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at California-based research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates, claims that Apple is likely to partner with Globalstar for the upcoming satellite connectivity on the iPhone.

The rumour is too hard to ignore also because earlier this week US-based telecom operator T-mobile and SpaceX said that their companies are working to “end mobile dead zones,” and will launch a new mobile service enabled by Starlink second-generation satellites and T-Mobile bandwidth. The idea is to deliver high-speed internet in rural areas in the US with the help of SpaceX’s constellation of low Earth orbit satellites.

Advertisement

Always-on display

Android phones have had an always-on display mode for years now. But it appears that Apple is also gearing up to introduce an always-on mode for iPhones with a unique take. For those who aren’t familiar, an always-on display shows the time or notifications — on the screen, even when the phone is locked. It’s a useful feature, making it easy to see notifications without turning on the phone. The Apple Watch Series 5 and newer models already offer always-on displays, and it’s likely Apple will use the same approach and bring it to the iPhone. However, this feature will be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and may not come to the lower-end models at all. Only time will tell.

Improved selfie camera

For the first time in years, Apple will install a high-quality front-facing camera on its iPhone 14. ET News reports the module, which is being supplied by LG, brings advanced functionality to the iPhone’s front camera, including autofocus. That level of upgradation promises improved aperture for better depth-of-field in portrait mode and video calls. In fact, ET News’ source claims, “the unit price of the iPhone 14 front camera has risen nearly three times compared to previous models. The bad news is the added cost of the camera module will increase the price of the iPhone 14 to the tune of $100.

Also read |Philips Sneaker Cleaner review: A surprisingly useful gadget I didn’t know I needed

Better cameras

The imaging prowess of the iPhone is unmatched, and if you own the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you already know how superior the camera experience is. With iPhone 14 series, Apple will once again upgrade the camera experience, with a focus on achieving great low-light performance. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are reported to have a brand new 48MP main sensor, up from 12MP on the iPhone 13. This will be Apple’s biggest increase in camera resolution in seven years. Given how good the iPhone cameras are with a 12MP sensor, a new 48MP sensor will bring details and low light improvements which could impact the overall image quality. Rumours, however, claim that the standard iPhones will continue to feature the old 12 MP sensor. If there’s a big question mark floating above this event, it’s if Apple adds a periscope lens to high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. We will have to wait for Apple to announce the iPhone 14 on September 7.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 05:06:31 pm
Next Story

Watch: With thunderous blasts, Noida’s Supertech towers falls to earth

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement