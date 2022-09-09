Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2, new Apple Watch models now up for pre-order

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series and the AirPods Pro Gen 2 and the range of new Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple watch Ultra earlier this week. The new products are all up for pre-order now, and interested buyers will be able to book a product ahead of the availability dates for themselves from the Apple online store.

If you’re planning to pre-order the any of the iPhone 14 series models, any of the new Apple Watch models or the new AirPods Pro 2, here are all the details you need including price, availability and more.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will both be going up for pre-order starting from 5:30pm IST today. While the iPhone 14 will be available for deliveries from September 16, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also go up for pre-orders starting from 5:30pm today. Availability for both Pro-series phones will begin from September 16.

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,59,900 Rs 1,79,900 iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,69,900 Rs 1,89,900

The iPhone 14 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB variant and Rs 1,79,900 for the top-end 1TB variant. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,39,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,69,900 for the 512GB variant. The highest storage variant comes with 1TB storage and is priced at Rs 1,89,900.

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE

Apple’s new wearables are also going up for pre-order from today. Here are the prices of each of the Apple Watch models that will soon be available.

Case Size Type Price Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium 41mm GPS Rs 45,900 Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium 41mm GPS+Cellular Rs 55,900 Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium 45mm GPS Rs 48,900 Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium 45mm GPS+Cellular Rs 58,900 Apple Watch Series 8 Stainless Steel 41mm GPS+Cellular Rs 79,900 Apple Watch Series 8 Stainless Steel 45mm GPS+Cellular Rs 84,900

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be available from September 16.

Size Type Price Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Rs 29,900 Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS+Cellular Rs 34,900 Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS Rs 32,900 Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS+Cellular Rs 37,900

The Apple Watch SE will also be available from September 16.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be priced at Rs 89,900 and will come only in a GPS and Cellular variant, with availability expected from September 23.

AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at Rs 26,900 and will go up for pre-order from 5:30pm IST today. They will be available from September 23.