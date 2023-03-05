Apple could launch iPhone 14 in new colour option at its spring event

The latest report from Setsuna Digital suggests that Apple is all set to launch a new colour variant of the iPhone 14. According to the report, the company will soon introduce iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus in a shade of yellow in the next few weeks at its spring launch event along with a few more products like the 15-inch MacBook Air, new iMac Pro, and more.

The upcoming iPhone 14 variant will be identical to the existing model in terms of specifications. The only difference between the current and the latter model will be the colour option. According to the speculations, the upcoming iPhone 14 model might look similar to the yellow-variant of the iPhone Xr launched back in 2018.

Also read | Apple Spring Event 2022: A look at what Apple announced at the last five Spring events

The Apple iPhone 14 (review) is powered by the A15 Bionic processor with 6GB of RAM and a minimum of 128GB internal storage. The device features a glass-metal sandwich design with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and the phone also has a 6.1-inch display on the regular model while the plus variant features a 6.7-inch screen, both offering FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

Both phones have a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 12MP selfie camera at the front, and all three cameras support up to 4K Dolby Vision video recording. Both variants offer support for eSIM and in terms of connectivity, these devices support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Right now, the base variant of the iPhone 14 retails for Rs 79,999 on Apple’s official website and the same is available for around Rs 70,000 on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, where, even the upcoming variant of the iPhone 14 is likely to carry a similar price tag.