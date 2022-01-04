Apple iPhone 14 could finally drop the notch, says new report

Apple is reportedly finally getting rid of the notch that has been a staple on the Apple iPhone series. While reports of the next iPhone dropping the notch have been floating around for quite some time, a new tip comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has had a good track record with ahead-of-time Apple leaks.

In the latest episode of the Power On podcast, Gurman mentions that he expects Apple to ditch the notch on some devices set to launch in 2022. The prime contender here is the new Apple iPhone 14 series which are expected to launch around the September 2022 mark.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14: Everything you need to know about the 2022 iPhone lineup

If not the entire series, we may even see Apple drop the notch for a pill-shaped or punch-hole cutout on the Pro variants of the 14 series.

A report by GSMArena suggests that when the notch is finally dropped, Apple could implement a new FaceID solution where the 3D IR face scanners will be placed under the display. The Cupertino-based tech giant has apparently been working on this tech for a while now.

This will also likely be a necessary addition, since a pill-shaped or punch-hole cutout may not allow the IR-sensors to exist alongside the front camera, which is how the design has been since the iPhone X.

Gurman also touched on the new Apple M2 chip which is expected to launch this year. He adds that the M2 could be “marginally faster” than the M1 chip. The new M2 chip is also expected to feature an octa-core CPU and a 9 or 10-core GPU.

Apple is also reportedly developing a new in-house chip for the Max Pro, alongside a rumoured AR/VR headset which is expected to launch later this year. Other products Apple is expected to launch this year include a successor to the Apple Watch Series 7 as well as a new iPhone SE with 5G support.