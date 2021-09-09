Apple iPhone 13 launch event invite has an AR easter egg: Here’s how to find it

Apple confirmed on Tuesday that it is hosting its next launch event on September 14 at 10.00 am PT, which is 10.30 pm IST. While the new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 7 are expected at the event, the Apple event invite has an augmented reality (AR) experience hidden inside.

To get a glimpse of Apple’s AR Easter egg, users will have to visit the Apple Events webpage and tap the Apple logo on the September 14 invite from an iPhone or iPad. This will showcase an AR Apple logo that will appear on your camera viewfinder. Users can choose to see it in the AR view or the Object view. The AR view will project the Apple logo onto your surroundings, while the object view will show the Apple logo against a white background.

Users can zoom into it to look at the lake landscape and then move the Apple device to find the “9.14” launch date. The upcoming iPhones will likely add more support for AR experiences, given how Apple CEO Tim Cook has stressed the importance of the technology in the past.

The AR logo makes use of Apple’s ARKit that is pre-installed iPhones and iPads. It is important to note that you will not be able to experience the same on an Android device or PC. Apple has also integrated sound effects that are powered by spatial audio along with the song “Weather” by WDL.

Apple iPhone 13 series is speculated to have the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanning technology that the company has previously offered on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to launch four variants in the iPhone 13 series. This includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. While the iPhone 13 Mini will be the most compact phone in the lot, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be the most powerful phones in the series, complete with some exclusive features that you may not find on the other two variants.