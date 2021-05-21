Apple iPhone 12 is best-seller in 2021, leads in terms of volume: Counterpoint Research

The iPhone Pro Max is said to have captured the highest revenue in the industry being the best-selling model in the US ( Image source : Express photo/Nandagopal Rajan)

Apple’s iPhones remained the best-seller in the first quarter of 2021 and captured both revenue share and volumes, according to the Counterpoint Research Global Handset Model Tracker. The top 10 highest revenue grossing smartphone models are said to have captured close to 46 per cent of the global smartphone revenues, showing a lot more consolidation than on the volume front. In contrast, the top 10 best-selling models captured only 21 per cent of the global smartphone volumes.

Smartphone revenues crossed the $100-billion mark globally in the quarter, shows Counterpoint data. According to the report, the market was dominated by Apple and Samsung. The iPhone Pro Max, the most expensive one this year, captured the highest revenue in the industry and was the best-selling model in the US, followed by the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 and the Samsung S21 Ultra 5G.

The S21 Ultra 5G sold more than Samsung’s lower-end variants in the US and Europe. Samsung’s S21 series, which was launched at lower prices compared to the S20 series, was also supported by strong carrier promotions. Out of the all devices only the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020 are not backed by 5G support.

Must Read | Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: The iPhone caught in the middle

The iPhone 12 was the best-selling model in terms of volume, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro. The report cites, strong 5G upgrades, pent-up demand and the spillover of Apple’s demand due to the late launch as some of the factors driving the volumes for Apple iPhones. The iPhone 11 secured the fourth spot in the list as it seems to be a popular choice for users looking for lower-priced Apple devices.

The Redmi 9A fared well markets such as in China and India, while the Redmi 9 performed well in the South East Asian market. The demand for the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 helped Xiaomi maintain its position in the sub-$150 price band globally, capturing a 19 per cent share in the segment. Samsung is the only other brand in the top 10 list with devices, including the Galaxy A12, A21S and A31 capturing the seventh, ninth and tenth positions respectively.