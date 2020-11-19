Apple working on software fix for iPhone 12 series display issues: Report

iPhone 12 series starts at Rs 69,999 in India (Express Photo)

Some iPhone 12 users have been facing display issues within a few weeks of purchase. Apple iPhone 12 users have complained about flickering screen, a green tint and other colour inaccuracies in the phone’s display. It occurs when brightness is set around 90 percent or lower in some cases. The issue appears to be impacting all four models in the iPhone 12 series.

As per MacRumours, Apple appears to have acknowledged the issue some users have been facing, though in private. This week, the Cupertino-giant has shared the document with Apple Authorised Service Providers and advised technicians not to try servicing the iPhones with these display issues. Instead of fixing the problem, it has asked them to tell the users to wait and keep their iPhones updated with the latest iOS version, which will likely include a fix for the same.

Users had complained about the iPhone 12 display issues on various forums, including Apple’s official support pages. One customer wrote, “I bought two iPhone 12 and both has the same issue. In dark surrounding on any brightness lower than 90-100% screen has this ugly glowing! Black pixels are not turning off in dynamic scenes. In static scene black pixels turning off after few seconds.” The customer also attached a screenshot showing the problem, where the screen has a clear green tint.

Another customer replied saying that they too faced the same issue and got the iPhone changed twice, but the problem was not yet resolved. Some iOS 14.3 beta users have been complaining of the issue too. This will not be the first time Apple will be fixing display issues with a software update. Last year, similar issues with the display were reported by iPhone 11 series users, which were fixed with iOS 13.6.1 update.

If you have been facing similar display issues on any of your iPhone 12 series devices, you can send a detailed report to Apple. Users have also complained about issues with the iPhone 12 mini’s screen not responding when they are trying to unlock the device or launch the camera app from the lockscreen. It is unclear if the issue is caused by the screen protectors being used, and not all iPhone 12 mini users are facing the problem. Apple has not issued a statement on either problem.

The issues come to the fore when iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch OLED display has received the highest rating after DisplayMate’s testing. The A+ grade for display performance was rewarded to the biggest phone of the iPhone 12 series as DisplayMate described it as “textbook-perfect calibration accuracy and performance”.

