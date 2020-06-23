iPhone 12 leaked dummies hint at three screen sizes and more

New iPhone leaks revealed three variants of the much-awaited smartphone (Source: Sonny Dickson/Twitter) New iPhone leaks revealed three variants of the much-awaited smartphone (Source: Sonny Dickson/Twitter)

Apple is expected to launch it’s iPhone 12 lineup in September despite the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the company’s operations. There have been several leaks over the months about the much-awaited smartphone as a design change was expected from the Cupertino-giant.

Contrary to the previous leak by EverythingApplePro, there will be three different models of the iPhone 12 instead of four. According to Sonny Dickson, the base variant of the iPhone 12 will have a 5.4-inch display, the mid variant iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display whereas the high-end variant, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a massive 6.7-inch display.

The base variant of the iPhone 12 is expected to be smaller than the fairly new iPhone SE 2020 which has a 4.7-inch display, thanks to the bezel-less design. The base variant will cater to the consumers who want a smartphone capable of one-handed usage. This will put them ahead of the competition as they have shifted focus to big-screen phones. Samsung tried smaller smartphones with the Samsung S10e launched in 2019 but did not include a similar variant in the S20 lineup this year.

Similar to the previous leaks, iPhone 12 is set to have a flat-edge, box-type design revisiting the iPhone 4. As per the dummies shared by Dickson, the camera bumps are almost the same as the iPhone 11 lineup.

However, he clarified that the camera modules will not be the same in the devices launched as all the three dummies had a three-camera setup. Only iPhone pro models launched in 2019 had three cameras.

ALSO READ | These are all the devices that can run iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7

The previous leaks also suggested that the devices will have a flat glass back and a metal chassis, the regular iPhone 12 will come with an aluminium frame, whereas, the Pro variants will come with a stainless steel frame.

Like most flagship smartphones launched in 2020, the iPhone 12 will also have 5G connectivity, powered by A14 chipset and run on newly-launched iOS 14. However, the EarPods will be missing in the newly-launched iPhones as Apple aims at promoting the new AirPods.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd