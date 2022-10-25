iPadOS 16.1 starts rolling out: Top features and everything else you need to know

Apple on Monday released iPadOS 16.1 with a host of new features alongside iOS 16.1, with the most significant change being the new Stage Manager. The update is the first version of iPadOS 16 to be made available to the public because the original version didn’t make the cut and wasn’t released with iOS 16 in September. You should be seeing the update notification on your iPad already, but if you’re wondering what’s new or if you should even jump on it, you’ve come to the right place.

Stage Manager:

Stage Manager is that one feature being talked about the most because it introduces a whole new way to multitask on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), and iPad Air (5th generation). It isn’t activated by default but once you enable it through the Settings app or Control Center, you should see a new strip on the left showing mini-windows of your most recently-used apps, for quicker app switching. You can even create window groups, with the option to overlap or resize them to create your ideal workspace.

Messages:

The very capable Messages app becomes even more so with this update. You now have a lot more control over your texts, with a new option to edit them for up to 15 minutes. This is joined by an undo option that allows you to recall any message in a 2-minute window in case you change your mind about it. Increasing the fun factor is SharePlay which lets you enjoy activities like listening to music, watching movies, and playing videogames with friends while messaging.

Safari:

Messages isn’t the only app to get updated with cool new social features as Safari’s been treated to those too. You can now share a set of tabs with others in realtime as you work with Shared Tab Groups. Tab Groups have grown more customizable and allow you to set different background images and favourites for each.

Meanwhile, security gets upped a notch with Passkeys, which introduce a safer and quicker way to sign in without traditional passwords. These Passkeys are synced through iCloud Keychain, making them available across all your Apple devices.

Weather app:

iPads have finally gained a native weather app with the iPadOS 16.1 update. Optimized for larger displays, it sports detailed maps, tappable forecast modules, and immersive animations. The app also throws notifications for severe weather alerts issued in the area and lets you check the air quality through a colour-coded scale.

Live Text and Visual Look Up:

Live Text has been updated to recognize text in videos across the system. Users can quickly copy/paste, translate, convert, and more with just a single tap on a video. Meanwhile, Visual Look Up has grown a lot smarter and has been expanded to recognize birds, insects, statues, and more. Users can tap and hold on a subject in an image to lift it and paste it into apps like Messages.

Other OS features:

iCloud Shared Photo Library allows you to share photos and videos seamlessly with up to five other people. Mail has been updated with smarter search functionality that provides suggestions as you type, a new unsend option, and support for scheduled mailing. Game Center’s In-Game Dashboard Activity shows your friends’ progress and achievements in games, and what they are playing right now. Dictation now lets you switch seamlessly between voice, keyboard, and Apple Pencil — or you could simply use the three together. The Home app has been redesigned to make it easier to navigate, access, and control your smart home devices.

Availability

iPadOS 16 has been rolled out for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.