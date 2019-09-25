Apple iPadOS 13.1 available for download: Revamped Home screen, Multitasking, and more top features

Apple iPadOS 13.1 is now available for download for users. The update can be installed on iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later. The full list of devices eligible for iPadOS 13.1 include 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Air 2.

Advertising

Those who wish to download iPadOS 13.1 can go to Settings>General>Software update and tap on it to search for the update. The iPadOS 13.1 should appear for eligible devices and it is over 2GB in size. Among the most notable changes that the update will bring with it are redesigned Home screen, new ways to multi-task, new features for Safari, a more responsive Apple Pencil, and floating keyboard. We take a look the top features of Apple iPadOS 13.1:

Apple iPadOS 13.1 top features: Redesigned Home Screen

The new Home screen supports smaller icons, which means more room for apps. There is also the option of adding widgets to the side of the Home screen. For instance, the Today View widget can be pinned on the screen to quickly glance at notifications like upcoming appointments, weather, news or music. Previously, a user had to swipe right to access these widgets that can now be pinned on the Home screen.

Apple iPadOS 13.1 top features: Multitasking becomes easier

Multitasking is easily the USP of iPadOS 13, thanks to features like Slide Over, App Switcher, App Exposé and the ability to keep open multiple windows from the same app. The Split View lets users open more than two instances of the same app if needed.

Advertising

The update also includes a feature where a user can create a slide over to pull in apps that they want to keep going back as they do other work. Essentially, it makes switching between apps more handy by just swiping along the bottom. A Slide Over app can be made full screen by dragging it to the top.

App Switcher shows all spaces, windows for all apps, while App Exposé lets users see all the open windows for an app by tapping its icon in the Dock.

Multi-tasking is also easier, thanks to new gestures, mostly using three fingers that can be used to copy and undo. Selecting the entire text is now control + A >, while copying is control + C >. To paster, users will need to use control + V command.

Apple iPadOS 13.1 top features: Apple Pencil updates

Apple says the new Apple Pencil has latency as low as 9 milliseconds, which makes it feel more like writing on paper. Apple Pencil supports a number of new features such as a swipe from the lower left corner of the tab will let users take a screenshot. The screenshot opens with the new Pencil tool palette for easy markup. There is also the option of a full-page screenshot on top.

Apple iPadOS 13.1 top features: Floating keyboard

Apple has finally incorporated floating keyboard that Android had for years. But Apple is doing it natively and on the iPad, the keyboard is loaded as a small box on which users can type with the same handle that they are holding the tablet with, which is quite functional. To shrink the QuickType keyboard, just pinch. It can also be moved to any part of the screen.

Apple iPadOS 13.1 top features: Safari

Perhaps the biggest update with Safari is it works like a proper desktop browser on iPad. So, a user can open Google docs and add comments, which was not supported previously. In addition, the full Safari toolbar can be accessed in Split View. Apple iPad iOS 13 also adds more options on what can be done from the share tray, though users will need to reconfigure the apps they can share to.

Safari also gets a revamped start page that will include tabs like favourites, frequently visited and most recently visited websites for quick access. There is also a new View menu in the Smart Search field for quick access to text size controls, Reader view, and per‑site settings.