Thursday, November 04, 2021
Apple iPad Pro, MacBook Pro may switch to OLED screens in the future

Apple is expected to implement two layers of light emitting diodes (LEDs) in the new OLED panels.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 4, 2021 6:30:10 pm
Apple iPad Pro and MacBook Pro variants could feature OLED panels in the future.

Apple’s iPad Pro earlier this year became the first iPad to feature a mini-LED display. However, it seems the implementation of mini-LED displays on the iPad Pro may not be a very long term plan for Apple. A new report by The Elec suggests that Apple could introduce an iPad Pro with an OLED panel in the future.

The OLED iPad Pro could feature two layers of the light-emitting diodes and hence get twice the brightness, which would be handy outdoors, where the portable iPad Pro may often be used by artists and creative professionals.

An earlier rumour from September also suggested that Apple is working on two new iPad variants with OLED screens which could be provided by Samsung.

OLED iPad is unlikely to come anytime soon

The manufacturing of an OLED iPad variant today on a mass scale is a difficult task as the technology required is expensive and the entire process is not fully developed either. This is why reports are claiming the OLED iPads are unlikely to arrive before 2023 or 2024.

Even then, these are likely to be somewhat pricey upgrades, which Apple will likely save for the Pro variants. When the panels are finally being put on Apple products, they’re also likely to implement the LTPO technology to continue supporting the company’s ProMotion technology for variable refresh rate.

Apple could also bring the OLED display panels to its MacBook series of laptops. Again the price expected bump would suggest that the OLED panels would initially be added to only the MacBook Pro models and the MacBook Air variants may get the upgrade further down the line.

