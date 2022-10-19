How to pre-order Apple’s 2022 iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K

Apple has announced new versions of the iPad and the iPad Pro and refreshed the Apple TV 4K. While the new iPad gets updated internals and new colour options, the updated iPad Pro lineup is powered by the in-house developed M2 chip. The new and updated devices are already available for pre-order as of today via Apple’s online store. Here we will take a look at some of the specs of the newly launched devices and how to pre-order the recently announced devices.

Apple iPad 10th generation: How to pre-order

The new version of the iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and comes with TouchID. It is available in four variants – blue, silver, pink and yellow. If you compare the 10th-gen iPad to the iPad Air, the design closely resembles the latter. It has a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display that offers a maximum brightness of 500nits. The latest iPad comes with a dedicated USB-C with a battery rated to last somewhere around ten hours.

Apple has already started taking pre-orders for the 10th-generation iPad, with the Wi-Fi version that offers 64GB of storage starting at Rs 44,490. You can place for a pre-order on the official Apple India website. The Apple website shows a delivery date of October 28 to November 1 for the new iPad.

Apple iPad Pro: How to pre-order

The iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s recently launched M2 chipset. Similar to last year’s offering, the iPad Pro is available in two variants, one with an 11-inch screen whereas the larger version has a 12.9-inch screen. Like the 2021 models, the 11-inch iPad Pro comes with an LCD display but the version features an AMOLED screen. Starting at Rs 81,900, the iPad Pro is available for pre-order on the Apple India website and will be available from October 28. The delivery date is the same as the iPad 10th gen.

Apple TV 4K

Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, the new Apple TV 4K is a huge upgrade over its predecessor. This year’s Apple TV supports Dolby Vision HDR as well as HDR10+ playback. Also, the Siri remote now charges using USB-C instead of a Lightning port. Available for pre-order on the Apple India website, the Wifi only variant that comes with 64GB of internal storage, the new Apple TV 4K costs Rs 14,900 while the Wi-Fi+Ethernet version with 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,900.