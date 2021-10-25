The complete Apple iPad buying guide: Every model, explained

Buying an iPad is far from easy these days as it used to be. After all, the Cupertino tech giant offers multiple models in the iPad lineup, aimed at a different set of users and demographics. These range from the entry-level iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and all the way go up to the iPad Pro. However, you now have to choose which one is right for you.

Here are a few helpful tips for choosing an iPad that is perfect for you.

Best for attending online classes

iPad 9th generation (2021)

Price: Rs 30,900 onwards

The 9th generation iPad is not only the most affordable iPad but also the best tablet for most people. The latest model still has a large 10.2-inch screen and a retro-style design with thick bezels around the screen and Touch ID on the bottom. You also get 64GB of internal storage (up from 32GB) for the base model, which is a welcome move. The A13 Bionic chipset, which is the same processor that powers the iPhone 11, is still fast and zippy. So, if you are into gaming, streaming video content, want a device for making presentations, or attending classes, this iPad will be a perfect fit. But the real highlight is the 12MP front camera that supports Center Stage, a new feature that uses the front-facing camera to track your face as you move around the frame. Sure, the entry-level iPad comes without a fully laminated display and lacks stereo speakers but that’s not a bummer. This iPad also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. And yes, iPadOS will keep getting updates for 5 years, too.

Best for getting work done

iPad Air 4 (2020)

Price: Rs 54,900 onwards

Although the iPad Air 4 was launched last year, it is still the most powerful tablet on the market. When lined up against the iPad Pros, the iPad Air 4 looks exactly like them but lacks a 120 Hz ProMotion display, a Face ID sensor (it includes a Touch ID embedded in the power button), and a LiDAR scanner. That being said, there’s a lot to like about the iPad Air. It’s got a 10.9-inch screen, fast A14 Bionic processor, slim edges around the display, a USB-C port and support for the second-gen Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard. You also get a pretty solid boost in battery life. The iPad Air 4 is mostly intended to get the work done, be it writing assignments, streaming Netflix, or playing games. It can be used by both students and working professionals. Read our review of iPad Air 4.

Best portable iPad

iPad mini (2021)

Price: Rs 46,900

The iPad mini isn’t designed to replace the iPhone or iPad Air. Instead, the iPad mini is a dedicated device that’s intended for portable gaming, jotting down notes, or reading eBooks. It has an audience who wish to have a smaller tablet with a nicer screen, a fast chip, better speakers and supports Apple Pencil. The newest iPad mini is essentially a miniature-sized iPad Pro with an 8.3-inch screen and slimmer bezels. It’s powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, the same processor that powers the iPhone 13 series. The tablet also comes with an upgraded 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 122-degree field of view, and that new lens enables a feature called Center Stage. Go for the iPad mini if you want a smaller tablet for things like reading, video calling, and gaming. Read our review of iPad mini 6.

Best tablet for serious work

iPad Pro (11-inch, 12.9-inch, 2021)

Price: iPad Pro 11-inch — Rs 71,900 onwards, iPad Pro 12.9-inch — Rs 99,900 onwards

The iPad Pro is a premium tablet aimed at certain users who want the best Apple has to offer. The “pro” in the iPad Pro stands for “professional”, and it’s certainly that. Available in 11-inches and 12.9 inches, the iPad Pro is the top iPad in Apple’s line, the one with absolutely every feature available. The 12.9-inch model sports a new Mini-LED display — the same high-quality display as the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. The iPad Pro has a USB Type-C port on the bottom, but it’s actually a Thunderbolt port. The premium iPad also supports the Magic Keyboard accessory as well as the second-generation Apple Pencil. These iPad Pro models are also the first to get the M1 chip that powers Apple’s MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Plus, iPadOS 15 makes the iPad Pro a versatile tablet. Not to forget, these iPad Pros are the only iPad to feature Face ID, a 120-Hz screen refresh rate for smoother scrolling, four speakers for better sound quality, and a lidar sensor for precise augmented reality. Read our review of iPad Pro.