Apple iPad (2022) FAQ: Your biggest questions, answered

The new iPad is here, and it’s got the biggest design update in years. Apple’s entry-level iPad features a 10.9-inch display, a fingerprint reader built into the sleep/wake button, USB-C, and a landscape-orientation selfie camera. The 2022 iPad (10th generation) is still marketed as a budget device, but its starting price of Rs 44,900 makes it a premium offering.

Ever since Apple debuted the new iPad, we have been getting a lot of questions from readers about the device. We’re reading as many as we can and answering some of the most popular questions here.



How can I get a new iPad (2022)?

The 10th-generation iPad is already up for pre-order and will be available in stores from October 28. You can pre-order the device on Apple’s official store.

How much will it cost?

The entry-level Wi-Fi model costs Rs 44,900, and only comes with 64GB of storage; there’s another 256GB model that will cost Rs 59,900. You can also opt for cellular options but they are a little pricey, starting at Rs 59,900.

(Image credit: Apple)

What colours does the iPad (2022) come in?

The new iPad ships in different colours like red, yellow, blue and white. You can go with silver if you want something neutral, while the blue coloured iPad is simply gorgeous. The pink version is a head-turner and there’s a yellow iPad for the first time.

What’s its screen size, exactly?

The new iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, with support for True Tone technology and up to 500 nits of brightness. It’s an edge-to-edge display, free from ugly borders surrounding the screen. iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro all come with the same design language.

Does it come with a home button?

No. The 10th-generation iPad does not include a home button below the screen for Touch ID. Instead, Apple has added the fingerprint sensor on the power button at the top, towards the left side of the tablet. The iPad Air, too, has Touch ID on the power button.

(Image credit: Apple)

What processor does the iPad have?

Inside, the new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic processor. This is the same chip that powers the iPhone 12. Sure, the A14 is not the same processor but it should be fast enough to get a lot of real-work things, like writing an assignment on Google Docs to run the latest NBA 2K23 game.

Does the iPad (2022) support USB-C for charging?

Yes, the new entry-level iPad makes the switch over from Lightning to USB-C for charging, just like the iPad Air and iPad Pro. It’s a logical move – after all, USB-C is a more universal port and it opens up the iPad to more accessories.

How long does the battery last on the iPad (2022)?

The device offers up to all-day battery life, at least according to Apple. Typically, on average, the battery lasts between 9 to 10 hours on an iPad. Wait for our full review to know exactly about the battery life of the new iPad.

(Image credit: Apple)

What about the camera?

For the first time, a front-facing camera now rests on the landscape (horizontal) edge, which should allow for more natural angles during video calls. You will also get an improved 12-megapixel-wide camera on the back, which should allow for better photos and rich 4K video.

Does the iPad (2022) support Apple Pencil 2?

It still doesn’t support the second-generation Apple Pencil, which charges on the side of the iPad Air. Instead, it uses the Apple Pencil 1. Having Pencil support means you can take notes, do sketching and take advantage of hundreds of note-taking apps available from third-party developers.

I heard you need to buy a dongle to use the Apple Pencil.

While the new iPad does support the Apple Pencil 1, it requires a Rs 900 dongle to use the optional Pencil. Because Apple made the move from a Lightning port to USB-C, you can’t stick the Apple Pencil to the iPad to charge it. That’s the only way you can use Apple Pencil with the new iPad.

Does the iPad (2022) support 5G connectivity?

Yes, Apple has added 5G connectivity to the entry-level iPad for the first time with speeds of up to 3.5Gbps in supported areas. 5G connectivity will be supported in India as well but for that Apple needs to update the iPad with a software update. You need to wait until December to experience on 5G on both iPhone and iPad.

(Image credit: Apple)

Is the new iPad compatible with Magic Keyboard?

No, it doesn’t support the same Magic keyboard that supports the iPad Pro and iPad. Instead, the new budget iPad will support a Magic Keyboard Folio case that has a kickstand, a trackpad with support for multitouch and a magnetic connector that automatically charges it. The Magic Keyboard Folio has a function row for easy access to things like brightness and volume controls. But the case is only compatible with the new, 10th-generation iPad.

Advertisement

Who should buy the new iPad (2022)?

On paper, the new 10th-generation iPad is an exciting device and there is a long list of features to prove why Apple’s entry-level tablet appeals to a wide user base, especially students. However, the new model’s Rs 44,900 price makes it nearly as expensive iPad Mini. If you are looking for an iPad with a modern design, the new iPad is for you. For most people, we think the base iPad which is frequently available for Rs 26,000 online makes more sense.