Apple iOS 16, watchOS 9 set to launch on September 12: What to expect, eligible devices

Apple is set to announce the iOS 16 update for its smartphones on September 12 and the next watchOS update is also set to be launched on the same date. The new software for Apple’s iPhone series comes with a number of new features, some of which you may have heard about in the past few weeks as these features were a part of the iOS 16 beta builds. They include a new lock screen, improved Focus Mode and other changes. Here’s all you need to know about iOS 16 and watchOS 9.

Apple iOS 16: What’s new?

Messaging: Apple now lets you edit or undo messages that have already been sent on iMessage. Users will have 15 minutes to change the message they have sent or completely scrap it. Recently deleted messages are also now recoverable for up to 30 days and users can also mark opened conversations as unread.

New Maps app: Apple has also made numerous changes to the Maps application, which now shows several parameters including speed, the temperature of the vehicle and other details. You can now add multiple stops to your route just like you could with Google Maps and also check public transport fares. Apple Maps also gets new 3D-like visuals and better integration with CarPlay.

New Lockscreen: Apple’s redesigned lock screen comes with support for widgets, customisable fonts and support for a new expanded view for notifications that let you see more information straight from the lockscreen. With support for Live Activities on the lockscreen, users can also check scores and track food deliveries from their lockscreens.

Apple Pay Later: A credit service, Apple Pay Later allows iOS 16 users to split the cost of Apple Pay purchases into four payments without any extra charges. These payments can then be repaid one at a time.

Other features: Apple iOS 16 also comes with Live captions, Live Text quick actions, and a new iCloud Shared Photo Library feature that lets users share photos with their family in an easy way, simply by moving shared photos into a dedicated folder. This feature will be available later this year though.

Which Apple iPhone models will get iOS 16?

iOS 16 will come to the following iPhone models starting September 12.

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Older iPhones: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE Gen 2, iPhone SE Gen 3

Apple watchOS 9: Features, supported devices

Apple also announced watchOS 9, which brings new changes to the fitness tracking features and adds more metrics for elements like heart rate and elevation data. There’s also support for multi-sport activities and ‘Fitness Plus’, Apple’s subscription-based workout app is getting new changes to support activities like rowing, treadmill workouts and cycling.

The Health app on Apple Watches now also supports adding medications and sleep tracking now gets comparison charts to provide you with more information. Other changes include more personalisation options and a new watchface.

Apple’s watchOS 9 will come to Apple Watch Series 4 and later, and will need at least an iPhone 8 running on iOS 16 to be used.