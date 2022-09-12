scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Live now

Apple iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 launch live updates: Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 roll out today

Apple iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 launch today live updates: Apple is rolling out iOS 16 and watch OS 9 to all users. Catch live updates of the rollout as Apple users around the world get access to the new versions of the mobile and wearable operating systems.

By: Tech Desk
Thalassery | Updated: September 12, 2022 4:55:51 pm
iOS 16 Update Live: Check out the complete list of iPhone models eligible to receive the latest iOS updateiOS 16 Update Live: Check out the complete list of iPhone models eligible to receive the latest iOS update (Image credit: Apple)

Apple iOS 16 Update today live: Apple’s IOS 16 and watch OS 9 will start rolling out to devices today (September 12). The latest version of iOS will feature a completely reimagined Lock Screen that will come with many new personalisation features including widgets. iOS 16 will also feature new updates to iMessage and the Apple Maps app. watchOS 9 will add new fitness tracking features like more metrics for elements like heart rate and elevation data, among other features.

Apple iOS 16 launch today live updates: Check List of iPhones getting iOS 16 Update

The following iPhones will support iOS 16.

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Older iPhones: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE Gen 2, iPhone SE Gen 3

watchOS 9: Supported devices

watchOS 9 will come to Apple Watch Series 4 devices and later. Also, users will need to use an iPhone running iOS 16.

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 rollout: Live updates

Scroll down for live updates of Apple’s rollout of iOS 16 and watchOS 9 to compatible devices.

Live Blog

Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 rollout live: Supported devices, dynamic island and other new features

16:47 (IST)12 Sep 2022
iOS 16: New lock screen interface

iOS 16’s new lock screen interface will come with support for widgets, customisable fonts and a new expanded view that will allow users to see notifications and information straight from the lock screen. It will also support Live Activities, where users can check scores of live matches and track food delivery information without unlocking their phones.

Apple's iOS 16 will come with a completely overhauled lock screen interface, more personalisation features and more. watchOS 16 adds more metrics for elements like heart rate and elevation data, among other changes. The Health app on Apple Watches will also support adding medications.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 04:40:08 pm