Apple iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 launch live updates: Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 roll out today

Apple iOS 16 Update today live: Apple’s IOS 16 and watch OS 9 will start rolling out to devices today (September 12). The latest version of iOS will feature a completely reimagined Lock Screen that will come with many new personalisation features including widgets. iOS 16 will also feature new updates to iMessage and the Apple Maps app. watchOS 9 will add new fitness tracking features like more metrics for elements like heart rate and elevation data, among other features.

Apple iOS 16 launch today live updates: Check List of iPhones getting iOS 16 Update

The following iPhones will support iOS 16.

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Older iPhones: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE Gen 2, iPhone SE Gen 3

watchOS 9: Supported devices

watchOS 9 will come to Apple Watch Series 4 devices and later. Also, users will need to use an iPhone running iOS 16.

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 rollout: Live updates

