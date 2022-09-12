Apple iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 launch live updates: Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 roll out today

Apple iOS 16 Update today live: Apple’s IOS 16 and watch OS 9 will start rolling out to devices today (September 12). The latest version of iOS will feature a completely reimagined Lock Screen that will come with many new personalisation features including widgets. iOS 16 will also feature new updates to iMessage and the Apple Maps app. watchOS 9 will add new fitness tracking features like more metrics for elements like heart rate and elevation data, among other features.
Apple iOS 16 launch today live updates: Check List of iPhones getting iOS 16 Update
The following iPhones will support iOS 16.
iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Older iPhones: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE Gen 2, iPhone SE Gen 3
watchOS 9: Supported devices
watchOS 9 will come to Apple Watch Series 4 devices and later. Also, users will need to use an iPhone running iOS 16.
iOS 16 and watchOS 9 rollout: Live updates
iOS 16’s new lock screen interface will come with support for widgets, customisable fonts and a new expanded view that will allow users to see notifications and information straight from the lock screen. It will also support Live Activities, where users can check scores of live matches and track food delivery information without unlocking their phones.