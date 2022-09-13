Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Apple’s iOS 16 update has officially rolled out for all eligible iPhones (starting with the iPhone 8 and above) and it comes with some neat features that users will appreciate. The iOS 16 update brings a major design change for the lock screen along with changes to the Messages app as well. Here are some quick tips on how to make the most of the iOS 16 update on your devices.

Apple iOS 16: How to customise lock screen

There are two ways of customising the lock screen. You can go to Settings> Wallpaper > and then tap on Add new wallpaper. Apple will now show a lot more options for wallpaper and the lock screen. You will see collections, the ability to choose photos from your gallery as the lock screen, as well as options to pick emoji-based wallpapers, weather ones or those based on astronomy.

Now if you pick one, say the Astronomy option, Apple will show options to customise this further. You can tap and change the font or colour for the time widget, even for the date. Keep in mind that when you change the font and colour, it is automatically adjusted for other widgets you have on the lock screen.

The lock screen customisation options on iOS 16. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) The lock screen customisation options on iOS 16. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The other way of customising the lock screen is to long press on the locked screen itself and the customise option will appear. There’s also a plus symbol next to it. You can either customise the existing lock screen or just tap on the plus symbol and the entire menu will appear to change, tweak and edit the lock screen. You can add more widgets as well to the lock screen from here.

Apple iOS 16: Remove background from photos

This is one cool feature on iOS 16. You can now remove the background from a photo but just make sure the picture is one where an object is in sharp focus and there’s a clear background as well.

Users can now simply tap on the object in question in a photo, and the background gets removed. A copy/share option will appear once Apple’s software has done its magic. Just tap on copy, and then open any other app, say WhatsApp or Messages.

Advertisement

A photo with the background edited out is attached to a message in iOS 16. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/ A photo with the background edited out is attached to a message in iOS 16. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

Simply tap and when the paste option appears just go with it. The picture without the background will get pasted to the chat. You can also directly share the image to an app such as Gmail or Messages from the option.

Apple iOS 16: Edit, unsend a Message

With iOS 16, you can now edit or unsend a message sent on the iMessage up to 15 minutes after it has been sent. You can just long press on a message after it and you will see an option to unsend or edit it. Keep in mind that for unsend to work, the other party needs to be on iOS 16. If they are not, they could still see the message.

iOS 16 will let users edit messages after they have been sent out. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) iOS 16 will let users edit messages after they have been sent out. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Apple iOS 16: Medications

Advertisement

Apple’s iOS 16 will add a dedicated Medications feature in the Health app. Just open the Health app, and you will see an option to add Medications now. Apple will let you add the medication based on the dosage, name, or even the shape and form of the medication (liquid or pill) and at what time you’ve taken it. You can set an alarm or reminder to take the medication as well. If you’ve taken the medication for the day, you can mark it as done.

Users will now be able to see their WiFi Passwords in the Settings. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Users will now be able to see their WiFi Passwords in the Settings. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Apple iOS 16: Easily find WiFi passwords

Apple’s iOS 16 is finally fixing one issue, you can now see passwords for existing WiFi connections. Just go to Settings> WiFi and tap on the particular WiFi connection. The password should be visible, though it will be hidden in dots. Tap on this and the password will be shown. Apple will verify your identity via Face ID or Touch ID depending on what you have activated before revealing the password. You can now copy the password straight up as well if needed.

Apple iOS 16: Quick Notes from Control Centre

Apple introduced Quick Notes on macOS and iPadOS already, but the feature is now coming to iOS 16 as well. First, go to the Control Centre and add the option for Quick Notes. Now when you swipe down and tap on the Quick Notes symbol, a note will open up for you to quickly scribble something urgently.