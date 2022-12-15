Apple iOS 16.3 to enable physical security key support on iPhones

Apple recently announced a lot of new security-centric features for iMessage, iPhone, and iCloud. One of those features is the ability to use a physical security key on an iPhone and iPad for two-factor authentication. The company has now enabled the same on the first beta of iOS 16.3, which allows users to configure third-party physical security keys as a part of two-factor authentication for added security. The stable version of iOS 16.3 is expected to be released in January 2023 for all eligible iPhones.

What are physical security keys?

Physical security keys have been on the market for a long time. Users who have configured a physical security key as a part of two-factor authentication for their online accounts will only be able to use the service if they have access to the physical security key.

These security keys store a unique key that is used to authenticate the user. Do note that, losing the physical security key will lock you out of your own account, and there is no way to recover it unless you have a second physical security key that’s mapped to the same account.

A single physical security key can be used with as many services as possible. Similarly, one can also configure multiple security keys to a single website or platform. Most security keys directly plug into the USB port while some modern physical security keys also come with NFC support, which can authenticate the login with just a click of a button when the login device is within proximity.

Physical security keys price in India

Physical security keys that look like a pen drive are slightly on the expensive side, and one has to spend around Rs 3,000 to get hold of a physical security key in India. Here are some of the physical security keys that are readily available on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart in India.

Yubico Security Key NFC USB-A — Rs 3,999

Thetis FIDO U2F security key — Rs 3,000

Feitian ePass NFC FIDO U2F Security Key — Rs 2,795